Who will be Kerala CM? key announcement likely on Thursday as Cong pushes consensus on KC Venugopal

Thiruvananthapuram:

The announcement of the new Chief Minister of Kerala is expected to be made on Thursday, May 14, the Congress Party said. Earlier, it was assumed that the decision could be declared on Wednesday, but the timeline has now been pushed as the party continues internal discussions and attempts to arrive at a broad consensus.

Sources indicate that the Congress leadership is working to consolidate support, particularly around the name of KC Venugopal, while also engaging alliance partners, including the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which is seen as a key stakeholder in the United Democratic Front (UDF) coalition.

Rahul Gandhi meets Kharge amid final-stage talks

In a significant development, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence on Wednesday. The meeting, which lasted around 40 minutes, focused on the ongoing deliberations over the Chief Ministerial choice for Kerala.

The discussions come at a crucial time as the party attempts to balance internal factions and alliance sensitivities before making a formal announcement from Delhi.

Internal consultations point to divided support within party ranks

Earlier, a delegation of senior Kerala Congress leaders—including former KPCC presidents, the UDF convenor, members of the KPCC disciplinary committee, and working presidents—met Rahul Gandhi to present differing views on the leadership question.

According to party insiders, seven leaders reportedly backed KC Venugopal for the top post, while two supported senior leader VD Satheesan. One leader remained neutral, reflecting the lack of complete consensus within the state unit.

Large-scale party activity in Kerala signals anticipation

Meanwhile, political activity has intensified across Kerala. Reports indicate that party workers gathered in large numbers outside the residence of senior leader VD Satheesan in Aluva, as well as at several district Congress committee offices across the state.

The mobilisation reflects growing anticipation within the party cadre as the decision on the state’s next chief minister moves closer.

UDF’s strong mandate sets the stage for leadership choice

The United Democratic Front (UDF) secured a decisive mandate in the recent Kerala Assembly elections, winning 102 seats. The Congress emerged as the single largest party with 63 seats, while the Left Democratic Front (LDF), which had won 99 seats in 2021, was reduced to 35 seats.

With the verdict in hand, the party is now focused on selecting a leader capable of steering the government and managing coalition expectations. Alongside Venugopal and Satheesan, senior leader Ramesh Chennithala is also considered among the contenders.

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