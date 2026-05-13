The Boys Season 5 Episode 7 X review: What internet audience say about Karl Urban and Jack Quaid's show

New Delhi:

The latest episode of Prime Video's hit show The Boys Season 5 was released on the OTT platform on May 13, 2026. Created by Eric Kripke, the show features Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, and Antony Starr in lead roles.

Episode 7 of The Boys, titled "The Frenchman, the Female, and the Man Called Mother’s Milk," prompted immediate fan reactions on X (formerly Twitter). Read on to find out what social media users are saying about The Boys Season 5 Episode 7.

The Boys Season 5 Episode 7 X review

So far, The Boys Season 5 Episode 7 has received emotional reactions from viewers. Those who have watched the latest episode described it as intense, shocking, and deeply emotional. One X user expressed their feelings after watching The Boys Season 5 Episode 7, saying that they almost cried when Frenchie was dying and Kimiko was crying. He wrote on X, "When watching the boys Season 5 Episode 7 I almost cried when Frenchie was dying and Kimiko was crying asking him not to leave her. Had to tell myself it’s just a movie Homelander and the Deep deserve what’s coming for them."

Another user praised the episode’s writing and called it the "most emotional episode of the season." In his X post, he wrote, "Just watched new episode 7 of THE BOYS season 5, and jeez…Yeah that episode may have been a little slow at the start, but it was very well written and the most emotional episode of the season. And idc what any of you say, it perfectly builds us up into the Finale. Not gonna spoil ofc, but most powerful have turned on Homelander, and there’s gonna be no holding back on destroying him now. Episode 8 will be insane."

Another user shared a timeline-style reaction to Episode 7, writing, "The Boys season 5 episode 7. 20 mintutes ago finished watching. Homelander kills president and imprison Soldier Boy for trying to leave him but Frenchie Dies so sad and only one episode left to go."

This is a developing story.

Also Read: The Boys Season 5 Episode 7 release time in India: Check streaming details