The Boys Season 5 Episode 7 release time in India: Check streaming details

New Delhi:

Fans of The Boys are now counting down to Episode 6 as the final season moves closer to its climax. With every episode, the show has become darker, more intense and unpredictable, leaving viewers eager to see what happens next in the battle against Homelander. If you are eagerly waiting for the latest episode release in India, here's when you will be able to stream it.

The Boys Season 5: When will Episode 7 release in India?

Following the current weekly release schedule, The Boys Season 5 Episode 7 is expected to premiere on Prime Video on Wednesday, May 13. Viewers in India can likely stream the new episode between 12:30 pm and 1.30 pm IST.

The final two episodes of the season are also expected to follow the same release pattern. Episode 7 will arrive on May 13, while the season finale is scheduled for May 20.

What is the story of The Boys?

This season has pushed the story into even more dangerous territory. The official logline reads: "Homelander controls America through fascist terror, imprisoning dissenters in Freedom Camps. Butcher, Hughie, Annie and The Boys mount a desperate resistance against insurmountable odds to stop his tyrannical rule."

The Boys: Cast

The series features an ensemble cast including Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry and Daveed Diggs.

In an interesting move for fans, the makers are also planning a special theatrical screening for the finale episode before it begins streaming online. Reports suggest that the final episode of The Boys Season 5 will be shown in select 4DX theatres one day ahead of its digital premiere, giving audiences a larger-than-life experience for the show's ending.

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