Money Heist spin-off Berlin returns with Season 2: India release date and details inside

New Delhi:

Fans of Money Heist may have already said goodbye to the gang’s iconic heists, but Berlin is far from done. The spin-off series is returning with a new chapter titled Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine, taking viewers deeper into the life of Berlin long before the Royal Mint robbery ever happened. If you are waiting for Berlin Season 2 in India, here's all you need to know.

When will Berlin Season 2 release in India?

Created by Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato, the upcoming story once again follows Berlin, played by Pedro Alonso. This time, the action shifts from Paris to Spain after the events of Berlin and the Jewels of Paris, which released in 2023. Berlin Season 2 will release on May 15 in India and the rest of the world. Watch the trailer here:

Speaking about returning to the character, Pedro Alonso told Netflix, “Berlin’s return marks a new chapter for his character. There’s something deeply human beneath the spectacle, and I’m excited for audiences to discover how his story evolves.”

Álex Pina also hinted at the emotional and adventurous side of the new season. “It’s a trip through the golden age of the character, when he robbed around Europe crazy in love,” he said.

Berlin Season 2: Cast

The new installment brings back Berlin’s trusted gang, including Michelle Jenner as Keila, Tristán Ulloa as Damián, Begoña Vargas as Cameron, Julio Peña Fernández as Roi, and Joel Sánchez as Bruce. The series will also introduce a few new faces as Berlin’s story continues to expand.

Will there be a Money Heist Season 6?

As of now, Netflix has not officially revealed detailed plans for a sixth season of Money Heist. However, the streaming platform has confirmed that the Money Heist universe is far from over and will continue even after Berlin Season 2.

The spin-off, led by Pedro Alonso as Berlin, is scheduled for a worldwide release on May 15, 2026. What remains uncertain, though, is what becomes of the franchise next. It is still unclear whether Netflix is planning another spin-off, a continuation of the original story of Money Heist.

Also read: Is Money Heist Season 6 happening? All you need to know about Netflix's latest announcement