Mirabai Chanu clinches historic silver at Asian Games, ends India's 28-year-long medal jinx

New Delhi:

Mirabai Chanu finally added an Asian Games silver medal to her decorated career. She secured a podium finish in the women’s 49kg category in Nagoya and became India’s first Asian Games weightlifting medallist since 1998. The 32-year-old produced a combined lift of 198kg, with 87kg in the snatch and 111kg in the clean and jerk. With that, she finished second in the event that featured a total of seven competitors.

North Korea’s Ri Song-gum claimed gold by completing a hat-trick of Asian Games titles. Indonesia’s Wijayana Luluk Diani Tri took bronze with an overall lift of 191kg, comprising 87kg in the snatch and 103kg in the clean and jerk.

Meanwhile, Chanu’s silver also ended a long wait for an Asian Games medal. She had previously finished fourth at Hangzhou, missing the podium after the event had offered another opportunity to add the continental title to her achievements. Her latest result completes a collection that already includes Olympic silver, a world championship title and Commonwealth Games gold medals.

Chanu’s journey so far

Chanu’s journey to Asian Games silver has included significant setbacks. She made her Olympic debut at Rio ended without a valid lift, ruling her out of medal contention at the Games. Five years later, she returned at Tokyo and secured Olympic silver, turning around a difficult chapter in her career.

The Asian Games had presented a similar challenge. After narrowly missing the podium in Hangzhou, Chanu, she returned to competition in Japan, with another chance to secure the medal that had remained absent from her record.

The significance of Asian Games silver

Chanu’s performance also carried historical significance for Indian weightlifting. Her silver made her the country’s first Asian Games medallist in the sport since Karnam Malleswari won silver in Bangkok in 1998.

At 32, Chanu was the oldest athlete in the seven-member field. Her second-place finish in Nagoya now gives her an Asian Games medal alongside the Olympic, world and Commonwealth honours already achieved during her career.

Meanwhile, with the silver, India climbed to 11th on the medal tally. The nation has secured one gold, five silver and five bronze medals so far in the competition.

Also Read:

How Mongolia's late arrival cost India a potential esports medal at Asian Games? What happened