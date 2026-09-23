Supreme Court delivers split verdict on plea to refer CEC, ECs Act validity challenge to larger bench

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday delivered a split verdict on whether pleas challenging the validity of the 2023 law relating to the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners, which dropped CJI from the selection panel for Election Commissioners, should be referred to a larger five-judge bench. A three-judge bench of the SC will now decide whether a five-judge bench should hear the case.

Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice SC Sharma heard the procedural point

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice SC Sharma heard this specific procedural point. The challenge now concerns the 2023 amendment act, which replaced the Chief Justice of India with a Union Cabinet Minister alongside the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition.

"We heard these petitions and applications for more than five days," Justice Deepankar Dutta said. Talking with one voice would have been better for institutional solidarity. Unfortunately, our opinion is divided,” Justice Deepankar Dutta said.

In the plea, the petitioners argued that this compromises the independence of the Election Commission, giving the executive a two-to-one majority, whereas the Centre defended the composition.

Both SC judges directed the pleas to be placed before CJI Surya Kant for the constitution of a bench of appropriate strength for adjudication.

Justice SC Sharma differs from Justice Datta on pleas

Justice SC Sharma differed with Justice Datta on pleas seeking a larger bench reference of law, excluding the CJI from the panel selecting CEC and ECs. During the hearing of the matter, Justice Dipankar Datta refused to refer to larger bench pleas against the validity of the 2023 law.

While giving judgment, Justice Datta raised broader concerns over the independence and neutrality of the Election Commission and raised questions about whether the appointment mechanism under the 2023 law meets the constitutional standards required for free and fair elections.

EC not only be independent but be perceived as independent: Justice Datta

Justice Datta further stressed that the Election Commission must not only be independent but must also be perceived as independent. He also questioned whether a selection panel comprising the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition and a Union minister nominated by the Prime Minister could provide an effective check on executive power.

During the hearing of the matter, he observed that a minister nominated by the Prime Minister could not reasonably be expected to oppose the Prime Minister and side with the Leader of Opposition. The principle of collective responsibility, he said, would also make it difficult for the minister to oppose the Prime Minister.

Justice Datta also stated that this could effectively result in a 2:1 decision on the panel, giving the executive an effective veto. Referring to the Attorney General's response, Justice Datta stated that even if the persons ultimately appointed were meritorious, the perception of executive dominance could remain.

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