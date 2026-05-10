Is Money Heist Season 6 happening? All you need to know about Netflix's latest announcement

New Delhi:

The world of Money Heist is once again drawing attention from fans across the globe. Initially premired in 2019, the heist thriller show contines till five seasons till 2022. Years after the original series ended, the OTT giant Netflix has hinted that the heist universe is still far from over.

The recent announcement video released on Sunday has led to fresh discussions online, with viewers wondering if Money Heist Season 6 could eventually happen. The platform appears to be continuing the story world that made the Spanish drama a global hit.

Is Money Heist Season 6 coming?

As of now, Netflix has not shared any complete details about Money Heist's sixth season. However, it has confirmed that the Money Heist universe will continue beyond Berlin Season 2. The spin-off, starring Pedro Alonso as Berlin, is set to release worldwide on May 15, 2026. What is not clear yet is whether the next chapter will be another spin-off, a direct continuation, or an official Season 6.

Money Heist universe: New teaser and storyline hints

The platform also released a new teaser trailer suggesting the future of the franchise. It hinted that the "revolution never ends" and that more stories are already being planned.

Sharing the announcement video, Netflix in the description wrote, "Some stories start with the perfect strike. And this one changed everything. From the first heist for cash to the most artful robbery of the century, including the assault that put tons of gold from the Bank of Spain on the line, the universe of La casa de papel has never stopped growing, evolving, and surprising us. But if there’s one thing that’s clear, it’s that the revolution NEVER ends. The world of Money Heist continues on Netflix."

Watch Netflix's latest announcement video below:

About Berlin Season 2

Before more answers arrive, the attention is now on Berlin Season 2. The series follows Andrés de Fonollosa, known as Berlin, a fan-favourite character from the original show. The show features an ensemble cast, with actors Pedro Alonso, Michelle Jenner, Tristán Ulloa, and others reprising their roles, along with several new additions.

Also Read: Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine teaser out: All about the new instalment in Money Heist universe