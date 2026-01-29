'Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine' teaser trailer out: All about the new instalment in Money Heist universe The official teaser trailer of Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine, a new instalment in the Money Heist universe, was released by the makers on social media. Here's everything you need to know about its release date and cast details.

The makers of 'Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine' have unveiled the much-awaited teaser trailer on social media, offering a glimpse into the master heist. Ceated by Alex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato, the second season of the series Berlin, features a stellar cast including Pedro Alonso, Michelle Jenner, Tristan Ulloa and others in key roles.

Along with the teaser trailer, Netflix has also announced the release date of Berlin Season 2, titled Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine. Read on to know more about its cast and release details.

Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine teaser trailer is out

The official teaser trailer of 'Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine' was shared with a caption that read, "The gang is ready for the most artistic heist in history. Teaser trailer of ‘Berlin and The Lady With An Ermine’. Available on May 15 #BerlinNetflix (sic)."

The teaser opens with the backdrop of Seville, where Berlin reunites with his crew to plan an new heist centered on a painting by Leonardi da Vinci, The Lady with an Ermine. The 1-minute, 45-second teaser trailer promises a high-stakes job even bigger and bolder than anything they've attempted before.

Watch the teaser trailer below:

'Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine' release date

Viewers will be able to stream the highly anticipated spin-off of the hit series Money Heist, Berlin Season 2, from May 15, 2026.

Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine: Returning cast and new additions

The show features an ensemble cast, with actors Pedro Alonso, Michelle Jenner, Tristán Ulloa, and others reprising their roles, along with several new additions. Take a look at the cast below:

Returning cast:

Pedro Alonso

Michelle Jenner

Tristan Ulloa

Begona Vargas

Julio Pena Fernández

Joel Sanchez

New additions:

Inma Cuesta as Candela

Jose Luis Garcia-Perez as the Duke of Malaga

Marta Nieto as the Duchess of Málaga

