PM Modi launches several development projects in Hyderabad, hails Cyberabad as India's growth engine

Hyderabad:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several development projects in Hyderabad. He was joined by Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi highlighted the growing significance of Cyberabad as a major engine of economic and technological growth, stating that its strength carries both national and global importance.

He also congratulated the people of Telangana for the new projects.

"The strength of Cyberabad is both national and global. It is a major centre for the rapid development of Telangana and the country. Therefore, today from Cyberabad, numerous major projects are being launched to make Telangana a major manufacturing powerhouse of the country. The projects whose foundation stone was laid or inaugurated today will provide thousands of new jobs here. Telangana's connectivity has also been strengthened. I congratulate the people of Telangana for these projects," he said.

PM Modi highlighted the scale of central investment in the railway sector in Telangana, contrasting it with the pre-2014 era.

"For an undivided Andhra Pradesh before 2014, the railway budget was even less than Rs 1 thousand crore. Today, it's not just about united Andhra, but the railway budget for Telangana alone is approximately Rs 5,500 crore. Currently, work is underway on railway projects worth about Rs 50 thousand crore," he said.

Reassuring the people of Telangana, he said that the Central government will keep working consistently for the welfare and development of the people of the state.

“Today, the youth of Telangana are dreaming new dreams. The farmers here want to move forward with new hopes. The industries here, the MSMEs here, the startups here—all want to play their role in building a developed Telangana because if Telangana develops, India will develop. I assure every family in Telangana that the Central Government will continue to work at an even faster pace to fulfil your dreams," PM Modi added.

ALSO READ: Sri Sri@70: PM Modi inaugurates Dhyan Mandir during Art of Living's 45th foundation day celebrations