PM Modi inaugurates Dhyan Mandir during Art of Living's 45th foundation day celebrations

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 45th anniversary celebrations of the Art of Living Foundation in Bengaluru, where he inaugurated the newly built Dhyan Mandir at the organisation’s international centre. The event was also organised ahead of the 70th birthday of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, whose birthday falls on May 13. Thousands of followers, guests and spiritual leaders were present during the celebrations.

‘I will return for the centenary celebrations’

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi congratulated Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for his 70th birthday and praised his contribution to spirituality and social service.

“Today’s event marks Gurudev’s 70th year celebrations. When the centenary celebrations take place, I will return again to be a part of them,” PM Modi said. He also praised the newly inaugurated Dhyan Mandir and said that work done with dedication and a spirit of service always leads to positive results.

(Image Source : PTI )PM Modi inaugurates Dhyan Mandir during Art of Living

“Today, this divine and grand Dhyan Mandir has been inaugurated. When the resolve is clear and work is done with a spirit of service, every effort brings positive and meaningful results,” he said.

PM Modi highlights importance of public participation

During the programme, the Prime Minister spoke about the role of society in nation-building and said no mission can succeed without people’s active support. Using the Swachh Bharat campaign as an example, he said it had now become a people-driven movement rather than just a government programme.

“I have always believed that society is more powerful than politics and governments,” PM Modi said.

(Image Source : X)PM Modi inaugurates Dhyan Mandir during Art of Living

Bengaluru recognised for technology and spirituality

PM Modi also praised Bengaluru for contributing not only to India’s technology growth but also to spirituality and cultural identity.

“Bengaluru is known globally for software, but it has also taken India’s spiritual consciousness to new heights,” he said. He further shed light on the contribution of India’s youth in areas like startups, innovation, digital payments and space technology.

Dhyan Mandir inaguration

The newly constructed Dhyan Mandir became one of the biggest highlights of the celebrations. PM Modi inaugurated the meditation centre in the presence of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior members of the Art of Living Foundation.

Founded in 1981, the organisation now operates in over 180 countries and is known for its meditation, wellness and humanitarian initiatives across the world.