CSK vs LSG weather report: How will weather in Chennai fare for IPL 2026 game 53?

Chennai:

The stage is set for the 53rd game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League). Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings will be taking on Lucknow Super Giants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 10th. It is interesting to note that while Lucknow Super Giants sit in 10th place in the standings, Chennai Super Kings are well in the race for the playoffs.

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side sits in sixth place in the standings with 10 matches played, having won five and lost the remaining five. They will aim to move into the top four with a win against LSG.

On the other hand, LSG have won three and have lost seven in the 10 matches that they have played so far. While they are still in the race for the playoffs, it looks increasingly difficult for them with each passing clash.

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Chennai weather report

According to Accuweather, the weather is expected to be rainy at the time of the clash. While the chances are low, they are not negligible. There is a 20 per cent chance of rain throughout the clash, with it dropping to 17 per cent in the evening.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, M.S. Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zak Foulke

Lucknow Super Giants: Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Rishabh Pant (c), Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Akash Singh, Mohammed Shami, Arjun Tendulkar, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Mukul Choudhary, Naman Tiwari, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis

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