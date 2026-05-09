IPL updated points table after RR vs GT IPL 2026 clash: Gujarat storm to second in major overhaul to standings

New Delhi:

Gujarat Titans registered their fourth straight win in the Indian Premier League 2026 after thrashing the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday, May 9. Rashid Khan starred with a four-wicket haul, while Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan put up strong performances with the bat in GT's huge 77-run win over the hosts.

Gill and Sudharsan paired up for an 118-run stand for the opening wicket. Sudharsan scored 55, while Gill blazed his way to 84 off 44 balls. Washington Sundar and Rahul Tewatia applied the finishing touches after GT lost a few quick wickets, but ended up at 229/4. Rashid was clinical with the ball, taking 4/33 in his four overs, while Jason Holder finished the job, taking two in the 17th over to bowl the Royals out for 152 and winning the game by 77 runs.

Titans zoom to second in points table

Meanwhile, GT have now stormed to the second place in the points table with their seventh win of the tournament. The Royals lost ground, slipping down to the fifth spot. It was the first time in the last coupld of weeks that the top four has now changed. SRH, PBKS, RR and RCB were among the top four but now GT, who were hot on their heels, have taken second place.

GT now have 14 points from 11 matches, equal to what table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad have but their NRR is inferior to that of the 2016 champions. Punjab, who held the top spot for a long time, have slipped to the third spot, while defending champions RCB are now in fourth.

Updated Points table after RR vs GT IPL 2026 game

Teams Matches Won Lost No Result Points Table Net Run-Rate Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 7 4 0 14 0.737 Gujarat Titans 11 7 4 0 14 0.228 Punjab Kings 10 6 3 1 13 0.571 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 6 4 0 12 1.234 Rajasthan Royals 11 6 5 0 12 0.082 Chennai Super Kings 10 5 5 0 10 0.151 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 5 1 9 -0.169 Delhi Capitals 11 4 7 0 8 -1.154 Mumbai Indians 10 3 7 0 6 -0.649 Lucknow Super Giants 10 3 7 0 6 -0.934

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