CSK vs LSG Pitch Report: How will surface at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai play?

Chennai:

The 53rd game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 will see Chennai Super Kings taking on Lucknow Super Giants. The two sides will meet at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 10, and both sides will hope to put in a good performance.

It is worth noting that both sides will be coming into the clash on the back of victories in their previous game, and it could be interesting to see how they fare in the upcoming clash. Notably, Chennai Super Kings currently sit in sixth place in the standings. With 10 matches played, the side has won five and has lost the remaining five games.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants have had a forgettable season in the IPL so far. With 10 matches played, the side has won three and has lost the remaining seven and sits in last place in the standings.

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MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch report:

The surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is one that is preferred by the batters. A traditionally slow pitch, spinners get some much-needed assistance from the surface; however, the batters, once settled, can go big with their scores.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, M.S. Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zak Foulke

Lucknow Super Giants: Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Rishabh Pant (c), Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Akash Singh, Mohammed Shami, Arjun Tendulkar, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Mukul Choudhary, Naman Tiwari, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis

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