Rashid Khan surpasses Sunil Narine, Ravindra Jadeja in elite list after brilliant showing against RR

Jaipur:

Gujarat Titans was exceptional against Rajasthan Royals in the 52nd game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The two sides met at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 9th, and after completely outclassing the hosts, Titans managed to register a 77-run victory.

There were several factors in the game that stood out for GT, and one of them was the performance of ace all-rounder Rashid Khan with the ball. Bowling a complete spell of four overs, Rashid Khan conceded 33 runs to his name and took four brilliant wickets to turn the favour in GT’s way.

Doing so, he surpassed the likes of Sunil Narine, Ravindra Jadeja, and many more in the list of players with the most three-wicket hauls as a spinner in IPL history. It is worth noting that this was Rashid’s 18th three-wicket haul in the IPL; only Yuzvendra Chahal is ahead of him with 23 to his name.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi downs world records with just one six in RR vs GT IPL 2026 clash

Rashid Khan gave his take on the game after the win

Having propelled his side to a win, Rashid Khan was named the Player of the Match. The star all-rounder came forward and talked about how he knew that he could achieve something on this wicket as soon as he bowled first ball.

“Yeah, the moment I bowled the first ball, I knew there is something for me and but it’s just about making sure you bowl and mix it up in the pace. Pace was something I was trying to mix it up and hit the right area consistently and don’t leave the stump. I feel like if I leave the stump, it becomes easier for the batter to take a single or hit for a boundary,” Rashid Khan said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Most 3-wicket hauls among spinners in IPL

23 - Yuzvendra Chahal

18 - Rashid Khan*

17 - Sunil Narine

17 - Amit Mishra

17 - Ravindra Jadeja

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