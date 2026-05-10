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Vijay oath ceremony LIVE: Vijay reaches Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Tamil Nadu CM swearing-in at 10 am

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Updated:

Vijay oath ceremony LIVE: Vijay will be sworn in as the 9th Tamil Nadu Chief Minister at the sprawling Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai at 10 am today.

TVK chief Vijay
TVK chief Vijay Image Source : PTI
Chennai:

TVK chief Chandrasekar Joseph Vijay is all set to take oath as the 9th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu today (May 10) at 10 am at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. The TVK, which created a record by winning 108 seats in its debut assembly polls, now has the support of 120 MLAs in the 234-member assembly. The majority mark in the assembly is 118.

Earlier on Saturday, Vijay met with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Lok Bhawan and submitted letters of support from 121 MLAs to form the government. A total of 118 MLAs were required to prove a majority in the assembly. These included 108 MLAs from the TVK, 5 from the Congress, and 2 each from the CPI and CPI(M). In addition to these, the VCK and IUML have extended their support to the TVK with 2 MLAs each.

After he takes the oath, Vijay will become the first leader outside the DMK and AIADMK formations to head the Tamil Nadu government since 1967. Vijay has embraced Dravidian politics while pitching himself as an alternative to traditional Dravidian parties.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates on Vijay's oath ceremony and the Tamil Nadu government formation. 

 

Live updates :Vijay oath ceremony

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  • 8:57 AM (IST)May 10, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Vijay reaches Chennai's Nehru stadium

    TVK Chief and CM-designate Vijay has reached Chennai's Nehru statdium where he will be administered oath. 

  • 8:43 AM (IST)May 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rahul Gandhi reaches Chennai

    Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi reached Chennai to attend the oath-taking ceremony of TVK Chief C Joseph Vijay as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. CM- designate C Joseph Vijay will take oath at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, shortly.

  • 8:40 AM (IST)May 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Actor Trisha Krishnan leaves residence

    Actor Trisha Krishnan left from her residence to attend the oath-taking ceremony of TVK Chief Vijay as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Several film personalities and political leaders are expected to attend the event.

  • 8:33 AM (IST)May 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    TVK General Secretary N Anand arrives at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

    TVK General Secretary N. Anand arrives at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, where TVK Chief Vijay will take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu shortly.

  • 8:13 AM (IST)May 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Vijay leaves from his residence

    TVK Chief and CM-designate Vijay leaves from his residence. He will take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu today at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

  • 8:12 AM (IST)May 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    TVK supporters gathered outside the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai

    Supporters of TVK Chief Vijay gathered outside the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, where he will take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu today.

  • 8:10 AM (IST)May 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Security heightened outside Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai

    Security has been heightened outside the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, where TVK Chief Vijay will take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu today.

     

  • 7:41 AM (IST)May 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Tentative list of ministers and their departments

    1. Vijay: Public Administration, Police & Home Department
    2. Sengottaiyan: Public Works Department
    3. Nirmal Kumar: Electricity Department
    4. Anand: Municipal Administration Department
    5. Venkatraman: School Education Department
    6. Arun Raj: Commercial Taxes Department
    7. Aadhav Arjuna: Sports & Prohibition And Excise Department
    8. Rajmohan: Adi Dravidar Welfare Department
    9. Mustafa: Minority Welfare Department

    (Report: T Raghvan)

  • 7:26 AM (IST)May 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Security deployed outside TVK chief Vijay

     Visuals from outside the residence of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay ahead of the oath-taking ceremony. Vijay will take the oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

     

  • 7:25 AM (IST)May 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Vijay to face vote of confidence on or before May 13

    A top-rated actor-politician, the 51-year-old Vijay will be sworn in as the CM at the sprawling Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here at 10 AM on Sunday, the Lok Bhavan said. TVK chief will face the vote of confidence on or before May 13.

  • 7:16 AM (IST)May 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Vijay submits letter of support from 5 parties

    TVK chief Vijay submitted letters of support from Congress, CPI, Communist Party of India (Marxist), VCK, and IUML to the Governor.

     

  • 7:07 AM (IST)May 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    TVK leader KA Sengottaiyan arrives at Vijay's residence

    TVK leader and MLA-elect KA Sengottaiyan arrives at TVK Chief Vijay's residence.

     

  • 6:54 AM (IST)May 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    9 minister likely to take oath today

    At the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for today, in addition to TVK Chief Vijay, nine other MLAs are likely to take the oath of office as ministers. This group is likely to comprise six legislators from the TVK and three from the Congress party.

    New ministers in the TVK cabinet

    • Sengottiyan
    • Adhav arjuna
    • Anand
    • Arun raj
    • Nirmal kumar
    • Rajmohan
  • 6:47 AM (IST)May 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    'Ensure a stable govt is formed...': Stalin congratulates Vijay

    Congratulating actor-politician Vijay after the TVK-led coalition gained a simple majority in Tamil Nadu, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Saturday reiterated that his party would not obstruct the formation of a new government in the state and it would function as a constructive opposition party.

    The former chief minister, in a long post in Tamil on micro-blogging website X (previously Twitter), also pointed out that the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance failed to get a majority, it has garnered a significant number of votes. He further that the DMK would respect the decision of Left parties and Thol Thirumavalavan's Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) to extend support to Vijay. "In a situation where no one secured the majority to form a government, many put forward alternative ideas," he said. "As far as I am concerned, whatever decision our allied parties take, I believed that we should respect their decision, act in coordination, ensure a stable government is formed, and not pave the way for another election."

     

  • 6:46 AM (IST)May 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Tamil Nadu govt formation: The number game

    In the recently held assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Vijay's TVK emerged as the single largest party, with 108 seats. However, the party's effective strength remains 107, as Vijay had won from two seats. Immediately after the results were declared, the Congress with five MLAs declared support to Vijay, but the TVK was still short of the magic number of 118. Later, the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) also declared support for the TVK. Now, with support of the VCK and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the TVK-led coalition has a simple majority in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is worth noting that the Left parties, the VCK and the IUML, have two MLAs each. In total, the number of MLAs from parties supporting Vijay's TVK stands at 13.

  • 6:45 AM (IST)May 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Who will take oath with Vijay today?

    TVK Chief Vijay enjoys the support of six political parties. During today's swearing-in ceremony, six TVK legislators and three Congress legislators are also expected to take the oath of office as ministers. 

     

  • 6:45 AM (IST)May 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rahul Gandhi to attend Vijay's swearing-in ceremony

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will also be present at the ceremony. Since the announcement of the formation of the Vijay government in the state, the morale of TVK cadres has been high. People have taken to the streets to celebrate.

  • 6:45 AM (IST)May 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    TVK chief Vijay to take oath as Tamil Nadu CM today in Chennai

    TVK chief Chandrasekar Joseph Vijay is all set to take oath as the 9th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu today (May 10) at 10 am at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. The TVK, which created a record by winning 108 seats in its debut assembly polls, now has the support of 120 MLAs in the 234-member assembly. The majority mark in the assembly is 118.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Tamil Nadu
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