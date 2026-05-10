Vijay oath ceremony LIVE: Vijay reaches Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Tamil Nadu CM swearing-in at 10 am

Chennai:

TVK chief Chandrasekar Joseph Vijay is all set to take oath as the 9th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu today (May 10) at 10 am at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. The TVK, which created a record by winning 108 seats in its debut assembly polls, now has the support of 120 MLAs in the 234-member assembly. The majority mark in the assembly is 118.

Earlier on Saturday, Vijay met with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Lok Bhawan and submitted letters of support from 121 MLAs to form the government. A total of 118 MLAs were required to prove a majority in the assembly. These included 108 MLAs from the TVK, 5 from the Congress, and 2 each from the CPI and CPI(M). In addition to these, the VCK and IUML have extended their support to the TVK with 2 MLAs each.

After he takes the oath, Vijay will become the first leader outside the DMK and AIADMK formations to head the Tamil Nadu government since 1967. Vijay has embraced Dravidian politics while pitching himself as an alternative to traditional Dravidian parties.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates on Vijay's oath ceremony and the Tamil Nadu government formation.