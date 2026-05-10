Happy Mother’s Day 2026: Best wishes, messages and images in Hindi, English and Telugu for your mom

New Delhi:

Mother’s Day is a special occasion dedicated to celebrating mothers, maternal figures and the unconditional love they bring into people’s lives. From emotional messages and handwritten notes to thoughtful gifts and quiet family moments, the day is often about expressing gratitude for years of care, support and sacrifices that usually go unnoticed in everyday life.

Mother’s Day 2026 will be celebrated on May 10 in many countries, including India. Whether someone wants to send a heartfelt message to their mum, daughter or sister, meaningful wishes often become the simplest way to make loved ones feel seen and appreciated on the occasion. Keeping that in mind, here are some thoughtful Mother’s Day wishes and messages you can share with the important women in your life.

Mother’s Day best wishes for mom

Mum, thank you for being the calmest part of every difficult day and the happiest part of every good memory. Your love has quietly shaped my life in more ways than I can ever explain. Happy Mother’s Day to the strongest woman I know.

No matter how old I grow, your voice still feels like home and your hugs still fix things somehow. Thank you for standing beside me through every phase of life with patience, warmth and endless love. Happy Mother’s Day, Mum.

You spent years putting everyone else first without ever asking for anything in return. Today is just a small reminder that your care, sacrifices and strength never go unnoticed. Wishing you the happiest Mother’s Day.

Mum, your love has always felt steady, safe and unconditional. Even on my worst days, you somehow managed to make life feel lighter. I hope today brings you the same comfort and happiness you’ve given all of us for years.

Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who taught me kindness, resilience and how to keep going even when life gets difficult. I honestly would not be who I am without your guidance and support.

Thank you for celebrating my smallest victories, comforting me during failures and believing in me long before I believed in myself. Your love has been my biggest strength. Happy Mother’s Day, Mum.

Life becomes easier knowing there is someone like you quietly cheering for me through everything. Your patience, wisdom and warmth make our family feel complete. Wishing you a beautiful Mother’s Day filled with love.

Mum, you’ve handled life with so much grace even during difficult moments. Watching your strength over the years has inspired me more than you probably realise. Happy Mother’s Day to the heart of our home.

Your love has never been loud or demanding. It has simply always been there. Constant, comforting and real. Thank you for making life feel safer and softer in countless little ways. Happy Mother’s Day.

Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who gave me not just life, but also confidence, values and endless emotional support. I hope today reminds you how deeply loved and appreciated you truly are.

Mother’s Day wishes in Hindi

Maa, aapne hamesha bina kisi shart ke pyaar diya hai. Har mushkil waqt mein aap meri sabse badi taqat bani rahi hain. Aapka saath meri zindagi ki sabse khoobsurat blessing hai. Happy Mother’s Day.

Aapki duaon aur pyaar ne hamesha meri zindagi ko behtar banaya hai. Main jitna bhi bada ho jaun, aapke liye hamesha wahi bachcha rahunga. Happy Mother’s Day Maa.

Maa, aapki muskaan ghar ko ghar banati hai. Aapki care, patience aur sacrifices ko shabdon mein bayaan karna mushkil hai. Aaj ka din sirf aapke naam. Happy Mother’s Day.

Har baar jab zindagi mushkil lagti hai, aapki baatein aur aapka pyaar himmat de dete hain. Thank you Maa, har pal mere saath khade rehne ke liye. Happy Mother’s Day.

Maa, aapne hamesha sabko khush rakhne ki koshish ki aur khud ko peeche rakha. Aaj ka din aapko thank you bolne ke liye bhi chhota lagta hai. Happy Mother’s Day.

Aap meri pehli teacher, meri biggest supporter aur meri safest place hain. Aap jaisi maa har kisi ko nahi milti. Happy Mother’s Day Maa.

Maa, aapki strength aur positivity mujhe har din inspire karti hai. Aapne jo pyaar aur values di hain, wahi meri asli daulat hain. Happy Mother’s Day.

Main jitni baar bhi fail hua, aapne kabhi mera saath nahi chhoda. Aapka trust aur encouragement meri sabse badi motivation hai. Happy Mother’s Day Maa.

Maa, aapke bina zindagi ki har khushi adhoori lagti hai. Aapki care aur affection hi meri life ka sabse special part hai. Happy Mother’s Day.

Aapne har situation mein family ko sambhala aur har problem ko strength ke saath face kiya. Aap sirf meri maa nahi, meri inspiration bhi hain. Happy Mother’s Day.

Mother’s day wishes in Telugu

Amma, nee prema naa jeevitham lo eppudu naa biggest strength laga untundi. Nee support mariyu care valle nenu ee roju ila unnaanu. Happy Mother’s Day.

Naa life lo prati manchi memory lo nuvvu untav Amma. Nee patience, kindness mariyu unconditional love eppudu special ga untayi. Happy Mother’s Day.

Amma, nuvvu naa kosam chesina sacrifices ni eppatiki marchipolenu. Nee prema ki equal ayye gift ee world lo undadu. Happy Mother’s Day.

Nenu weak ga feel ayina prati sari, nee maatlu mariyu encouragement naku confidence ichayi. Naa life lo nuvvu unnaav ante chaalu. Happy Mother’s Day Amma.

Amma, nee navvu intlo happiness ni fill chestundi. Nee presence valle family complete ayina feeling vastundi. Happy Mother’s Day.

Naa success lo nee hard work mariyu support chala pedda role play chesayi. Thank you Amma, eppudu naa pakkane nilabadinanduku. Happy Mother’s Day.

Amma, nuvvu naa first teacher mariyu naa lifelong inspiration. Nee values mariyu lessons eppudu naa tho untayi. Happy Mother’s Day.

Nenu entha pedda vaadini ayina, nee daggara matram chinna pillade. Nee love mariyu care eppudu naa safe place laga untayi. Happy Mother’s Day Amma.

Amma, nee strength ni choosi chala nerchukunna. Difficult situations lo kuda ela calm ga undalo nuvve nerpinchavu. Happy Mother’s Day.

Naa life lo best gift enti ante, adi nee laanti Amma undadam. Nee prema ki thanks cheppadaniki words saripovu. Happy Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day wishes from daughter

Mum, being your daughter is honestly one of the greatest comforts in my life. You’ve always loved me with patience, understood me without judgement and supported every version of me. Happy Mother’s Day.

From childhood till now, you’ve been my safest place and my biggest emotional support system. Thank you for listening, guiding and loving me through every phase of life. Happy Mother’s Day, Mum.

I have learned strength, kindness and self-respect simply by watching you live your life. You’ve shaped me in ways I’ll always carry with me. Happy Mother’s Day to the most incredible mum.

Mum, thank you for standing beside me through every heartbreak, every success and every confusing moment in life. Your love has always felt steady and unconditional. Happy Mother’s Day.

No matter how much life changes, I know I’ll always find comfort in your voice and warmth in your hugs. Thank you for being both my mother and my closest friend. Happy Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day wishes for daughter

Watching you grow into such a kind, strong and thoughtful person has been one of the greatest joys of my life. You make motherhood feel incredibly special every single day. Happy Mother’s Day, my daughter.

You may now be creating your own journey in life, but you’ll always remain the little girl who filled my world with happiness and pride. Wishing you endless love this Mother’s Day.

Seeing the love and care you give to others makes me emotional sometimes. You carry so much warmth within you, and I’m endlessly proud to call you my daughter. Happy Mother’s Day.

Life moved quickly, and somehow the little girl I once held is now growing into such a beautiful and compassionate woman. Watching your journey has been a blessing. Happy Mother’s Day.

No matter where life takes you, I hope you always remember how deeply loved and valued you are. You’ve brought immense happiness into my life since the day you were born. Happy Mother’s Day.

Mother’s day wishes images

(Image Source : INDIA TV)For the woman who made love feel effortless every single day

(Image Source : MAGNIFIC)Some people make life softer just by being in it. Mothers do that

(Image Source : MAGNIFIC)Celebrating the warmth, strength and endless care of mothers everywhere

(Image Source : MAGNIFIC)For every hug, sacrifice and late-night worry that never went unnoticed

(Image Source : MAGNIFIC)A small reminder for mums who quietly hold everything together

No matter how big or small the gesture is, genuine words usually stay with people the longest. Sometimes, a thoughtful message says far more than an expensive gift ever could.

ALSO READ: Mother’s Day 2026: History, significance and how the occasion is celebrated worldwide