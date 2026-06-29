June 29, 2026
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  4. BRA vs JAP FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Fierce clash awaits as both sides hope to book RO16 ticket
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BRA vs JAP FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Fierce clash awaits as both sides hope to book RO16 ticket

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Updated:

The stage is set for the round of 32 clash of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. Brazil will take on Japan at the Houston Stadium, and considering the form that both sides have been in, the game could go either way.

Neymar Jr
Neymar Jr Image Source : AP
Houston:

The stage is set for one of the most exciting clashes in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. Five-time champions Brazil will be taking on Japan in a bid to reach the round of 16 of the tournament. It is worth noting that Brazil finished in first place in the standings with two wins and one draw in three matches. Despite some shaky performances, the side pulled through and would hope for more of the same as they take on Japan. 

As for Japan, the side finished in second place in the standings. With the Netherlands and Sweden in their group, Japan managed to finish in second with one win and two draws. They would hold out hope and put forth a good showing against Brazil as well. 

 

Live updates :BRA vs JAP FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Fierce clash awaits as both sides hope to book RO16 ticket

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  • 10:05 PM (IST)Jun 29, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WELCOME!

    Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026! Brazil is taking on Japan at the Houston Stadium as both sides will aim to book their ticket to the round of 16.

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