BRA vs JAP FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Fierce clash awaits as both sides hope to book RO16 ticket

Houston:

The stage is set for one of the most exciting clashes in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. Five-time champions Brazil will be taking on Japan in a bid to reach the round of 16 of the tournament. It is worth noting that Brazil finished in first place in the standings with two wins and one draw in three matches. Despite some shaky performances, the side pulled through and would hope for more of the same as they take on Japan.

As for Japan, the side finished in second place in the standings. With the Netherlands and Sweden in their group, Japan managed to finish in second with one win and two draws. They would hold out hope and put forth a good showing against Brazil as well.