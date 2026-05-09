Mother’s Day 2026: Date, history, significance and how the occasion is celebrated worldwide

New Delhi:

Mother’s Day is one of those occasions that quietly means a lot to people across generations. Some celebrate it with flowers and gifts. Others keep it simple with phone calls, handwritten notes or just spending extra time together at home. Different styles. Same feeling underneath it all.

The day is centred around appreciating mothers and maternal figures for the care, emotional support and stability they bring into people’s lives. It is also a reminder that motherhood often involves constant balancing. Family responsibilities, work, emotional labour, everyday stress. Most of it goes unnoticed half the time. Still, mothers keep showing up.

Mother’s Day 2026 date

Mother’s Day in 2026 will be observed on Sunday, May 10. The occasion is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May in many countries, including India, the United States, Australia and several others.

The day is not limited to biological mothers alone. Many people also celebrate grandmothers, caregivers, aunts and maternal figures who have played an important role in their lives over the years.

History of Mother’s Day

The roots of Mother’s Day go back to ancient civilisations such as Greece and Rome, where festivals were held in honour of mother goddesses including Rhea and Cybele.

The modern version of Mother’s Day became more widely recognised in the early 20th century because of American social activist Anna Jarvis. In 1908, she organised the first official Mother’s Day event to honour her own mother, who had worked actively in community service during the American Civil War.

The tradition later became formally associated with the second Sunday of May, which also marked the day her mother had passed away.

How Mother’s Day is celebrated around the world

Mother’s Day traditions vary across countries, though the idea behind the celebration stays fairly similar everywhere.

In Japan, many people gift red carnations, flowers often associated with love and admiration for mothers.

In Australia, chrysanthemums are commonly gifted because the flower is informally linked with the word “mum”.

In Italy, families often try to give mothers a break from household responsibilities and spend the day together more quietly.

In Mexico, Mother’s Day celebrations on 10 May usually include festive meals, music and performances of the traditional song “Las Mañanitas”.

Meanwhile, in Ethiopia, celebrations are linked to a multi-day festival held after the rainy season, with singing, dancing and shared meals forming a major part of the occasion.

At its core, Mother’s Day is less about expensive plans and more about acknowledgement. A simple message, a slow meal together, an honest thank you. Sometimes that is enough.

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