'War coming to an end': Putin signals endgame in Ukraine war after years of bloodshed

New Delhi:

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the Ukraine war may finally be nearing its end, raising fresh hopes of possible peace talks after more than four years of deadly fighting. Speaking during Russia’s Victory Day events in Moscow on Saturday, Putin said, “I think that the matter is coming to an end,” in what many see as his strongest indication yet that Russia could be open to a negotiated phase in the conflict.

His comments came as Russia and Ukraine began a three-day ceasefire proposed by US President Donald Trump. Both countries also agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners each, making it one of the biggest prisoner swaps since the war began.

Victory day parade looked different this year

Russia’s annual Victory Day parade in Moscow was noticeably smaller this year compared to previous grand military displays. No tanks rolled through Red Square during the event. Instead, giant screens showed missiles, drones and fighter jets while Russian soldiers, including troops involved in the Ukraine war, marched through the capital.

During his speech, Putin praised Russian troops and again accused NATO countries of supporting what he called aggressive actions against Russia. Reports also suggested that North Korean soldiers who allegedly fought alongside Russian forces in the Kursk region took part in the parade.

Putin open to talks, but sets conditions

Putin also hinted that Russia may be willing to restart talks with European leaders. When asked which European leader he would prefer to engage with, Putin mentioned former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, who has long maintained ties with Moscow.

He was also asked whether he would meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy directly. Putin said such a meeting would only happen if both sides first reached agreement on a long-term peace plan.

Trump’s push for ceasefire

Meanwhile, Trump urged both countries to extend the temporary ceasefire and move toward ending the war permanently. “I’d like to see it stop. Russia-Ukraine it’s the worst thing since World War Two in terms of life,” Trump told reporters in Washington.

So far, there have been no major reports of ceasefire violations, although both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of attacks in recent days.

The Russia-Ukraine war

The Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022 and has become Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War II. Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed or injured, several Ukrainian cities have been heavily damaged and relations between Russia and Western countries have sharply worsened.

Zelenskyy reacted carefully to Russia’s Victory Day celebrations and jokingly said Ukraine would “allow” the Moscow parade to continue without targeting Red Square.