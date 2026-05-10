Blast on tourist boat near Miami beach injures 11; gas leak suspected

New Delhi:

At least 11 people were injured after a suspected boat explosion near Miami’s famous Haulover Sandbar in Florida on Saturday, triggering panic in one of the city’s busiest tourist spots. The incident took place in Biscayne Bay near the popular Haulover Sandbar, an area known for attracting large crowds of tourists, boaters and local visitors, especially on weekends.

According to officials, the explosion happened onboard a charter boat carrying several passengers. Emergency teams rushed to the scene after Miami-Dade Fire Rescue received reports of a possible blast around midday.

Victims suffer bruns and injuries

Rescue officials said more than two dozen emergency units were deployed to handle the situation. First responders found several injured passengers who needed immediate medical attention.

Authorities confirmed that 11 people were taken to nearby hospitals. While officials have not shared details about the seriousness of the injuries, rescue personnel said some victims suffered burns and trauma injuries during the explosion.

Local reports suggested that around 14 people were believed to be on the vessel when the blast occurred.

Gas leak suspected behind explosion

The exact cause of the incident is still under investigation. However, one passenger reportedly told local media that the explosion may have been caused by a gas leak on the boat.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said investigators are examining the vessel and collecting evidence to determine what led to the blast. The US Coast Guard also joined the investigation and rescue operation.

People nearby described scenes of chaos moments after the explosion. A local businessman who was operating another boat in the area said he saw passengers being thrown into the water after the blast.

“When we looked back, we saw people flying off the boat in smoke,” he told local media while recalling the frightening moment.