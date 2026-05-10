16-year-old stabbed to death in Delhi's Gautam Vihar, probe launched

New Delhi:

Delhi witnessed yet another shocking incident of violent crime after a 16-year-old boy was reportedly stabbed to death in Gautam Vihar under the New Usmanpur police station area of Northeast Delhi on Sunday. Police officials rushed to the scene soon after the incident was reported, while teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) were also deployed to collect evidence and examine the crime spot. Authorities said an investigation is currently underway to ascertain the motive behind the killing and identify those involved.

The victim’s identity has not yet been disclosed. Investigators are questioning locals and scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to trace the sequence of events leading to the attack.

Father-son duo stabbed in South Delhi

The Gautam Vihar murder comes amid growing concern over a series of violent stabbing cases reported across Delhi in recent weeks. Only weeks ago, a father-son duo was brutally stabbed to death in South Delhi’s Chittaranjan Park following an alleged financial dispute. The victims, identified as Rakesh Sood and his son Karan Sood, were found critically injured outside their residence and later declared dead at the hospital.

According to preliminary police findings, Karan, who assisted his father in the family’s property business, had reportedly been involved in an argument earlier that day. Investigators believe the confrontation escalated violently when the accused allegedly attacked Karan with a sharp-edged weapon. Rakesh Sood was stabbed while trying to save his son.

Police officials suspect there may have been prior tensions between the parties involved. Investigators are also probing whether more than one attacker was present during the incident. Forensic teams had examined the scene, while CCTV footage from the locality was seized as part of the investigation.

Another Delhi murder

In another disturbing case reported recently, an 18-year-old youth allegedly stabbed a 20-year-old man to death in northwest Delhi and later posted a video on Instagram claiming responsibility for the murder.

The accused, identified as Karan Kumar alias Tarun, along with his associates, allegedly attacked the victim, Nitesh alias Nikki, following an argument in the Shalimar Bagh area. Police said the victim sustained multiple stab injuries and was declared dead upon arrival at a hospital.

The case drew widespread attention after the accused allegedly uploaded a video on social media in which he claimed he had committed a murder and would “go underground for a few days.”