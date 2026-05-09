Tamil Nadu: Vijay meets Governor Rajendra Arelkar, stakes claim to form govt, to take oath tomorrow

Chennai:

The uncertainty over government formation in Tamil Nadu finally ended as TVK leader Vijay on Saturday met Rajendra Vishwanath Arelkar and staked claim to form government in the state. After the Governor's approval, he will take oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister at 10 am on Sunday. VCK, a long time ally of the Left parties who had extended their support to Vijay on Friday, had earlier announced its decision would be in sync with their stand. Shortly after VCK's decision to back Vijay, another DMK ally, the IUML also extended support to TVK. IUML has two MLAs. With the two small parties' support, the numbers in favour of TVK rose to120, just two more than the simple majority mark of 118 in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly.

After the Left parties declared unconditional support to TVK to form the government asserting it was to prevent BJP's backdoor entry through Governor and to respect the people's mandate, VCK founder Thirumavalavan immediately went into a huddle with his party office-bearers through video-conferencing on Friday.

New ministers in the TVK cabinet

* Sengottiyan

* Adhav arjuna

* Anand

* Arun raj

* Nirmal kumar

* Rajmohan

*Congress to be part of the TVK government with 3 ministers.

VCK extends support to TVK

TVK leader Adhav Arujuna told reporters that the VCK has extended support to his party. VCK leader Vanni Arasu, also the legislature party leader has addressed a letter to Governor Arlekar declaring support to TVK.

(Image Source : PTI)VCK extends support to TVK

"Victory" said Arjuna and thanked the Congress, Left parties and the VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan MP for supporting his party and expressed confidence that TVK founder-chief Vijay would become the Chief Minister. VCK sources said the party, as of now, will extend outside support to Vijay in his bid to form TVK's maiden government.

IUML extends unconditional support to TVK

In the meantime, the IUML has also pledged unconditional support to TVK. An IUML leader earlier stated that they would act exactly as Stalin desires. With the support of VCK's two MLAs and IUML’s two MLAs, TVK has now crossed the majority mark of 120 in the 234-member TN Assembly.

(Image Source : REPORTER )IUML extends unconditional support to TVK

Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, with 108 seats, but 10 short of a majority initially, had earlier reached out to the Congress, CPI, CPI (M) and the VCK-- all DMK allies, seeking their support to form the government after winning its maiden Assembly election in Tamil Nadu, which was held on April 23.

Vijay set to become Tamil Nadu CM

(Image Source : AI)Vijay set to become Tamil Nadu CM

Vijay, who has won from two segments, has to resign from one of them, bringing down the party's strength to 107. The number of MLAs from parties supporting the TVK-- Congress (5) and the CPI, CPI (M) and VCK with two MLAs each, stands at 11.

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Vijay to become Tamil Nadu CM: Uncertainty ends over govt formation as VCK extends support to TVK