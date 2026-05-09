Vijay to become Tamil Nadu CM: Uncertainty ends over govt formation as VCK extends support to TVK

Chennai:

Putting an end to the suspense over government formation in Tamil Nadu, the VCK on Saturday declared unconditional support to Vijay-led TVK to form the government in the state, and the actor-politician is expected to call on Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar soon. Also putting an end to speculation and uncertainty over the new dispensation, TVK leader Adhav Arujuna told reporters that the VCK has extended support to his party. VCK leader Vanni Arasu, also the legislature party leader has addressed a letter to Governor Arlekar declaring support to TVK.

VCK sources said the party will extend outside support to Vijay

(Image Source : REPORTER )VCK extends support to TVK.

"Victory" said Arjuna and thanked the Congress, Left parties and the VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan MP for supporting his party and expressed confidence that TVK founder-chief Vijay would become the Chief Minister. VCK sources said the party, as of now, will extend outside support to Vijay in his bid to form TVK's maiden government.

IUML pledges unconditional support to TVK

(Image Source : REPORTER )IUML extends support to TVK.

In the meantime, the IUML has also pledged unconditional support to TVK. An IUML leader earlier stated that they would act exactly as Stalin desires. With the support of VCK's two MLAs and IUML’s two MLAs, TVK has now crossed the majority mark of 120 in the 234-member TN Assembly.

Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, with 108 seats, but 10 short of a majority initially, had earlier reached out to the Congress, CPI, CPI (M) and the VCK-- all DMK allies, seeking their support to form the government after winning its maiden Assembly election in Tamil Nadu, which was held on April 23.

Vijay, who has won from two segments, has to resign from one of them, bringing down the party's strength to 107. The number of MLAs from parties supporting the TVK-- Congress (5) and the CPI, CPI (M) and VCK with two MLAs each, stands at 11.

MK Stalin congratulates Vijay

In the meantime, DMK chief MK Stalin on Friday congratulated TVK’s Vijay for the getting majority for the government formation and said, “My heartfelt respects to the loving comrades of my leader and soulmate Kalaignar, who is intertwined with my life, and to my soul-breathing Tamil people. After the election results were announced, we are witnessing the events that are unfolding. The assembly election results had turned out in a manner where no party secured the majority needed to form a government. Even though the secular progressive alliance, led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, did not obtain the majority seats required to form a government, we have garnered a significant number of votes.”

He said, “In the interview I had already given to the press, I had stated that we would not obstruct the formation of a new government and that the DMK would function as a constructive opposition party. Thereafter, in the meeting of assembly members held under my leadership, they entrusted me with the responsibility of decision-making. In that meeting, I had conveyed that "keeping the interests of the party in mind, I would consult with the headquarters administrators and arrive at a decision."

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