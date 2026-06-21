Marizanne Kapp blows away India women in Manchester, propels South Africa to dominant win

New Delhi:

The 18th game of the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 saw India women taking on South Africa women. The two sides met at Old Trafford in Manchester on June 21st. The clash saw Marizanne Kapp put in a brilliant showing as South Africa won the game by six wickets.

The clash began with India coming in to bat first after winning the toss. The side opened its innings with Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma scoring 17 and 31 runs, respectively. Yastika Bhatia and Harmanpreet Kaur failed to put in a good showing as well, scoring 15 and 12 runs, respectively.

Deepti Sharma was the highest run-getter for India with 29 runs to her name. The Women in Blue managed to post a total of 158 runs in the first innings of the game. As for South Africa, Marizanne Kapp and Shabnim Ismail were the highest wicket-takers with two wickets each to their names. Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, and Nadine de Klerk took one wicket each as well.

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Marizanne Kapp performed brilliantly to win the game

Speaking of the run chase, a lot depended on the performance of Laura Wolvaardt. However, she departed early in the first innings, only managing to score 20 runs in 21 deliveries. Furthermore, Annerie Dercksen was sent packing for a duck as well.

However, it was the performances of Tazmin Brits and Marizanne Kapp that propelled South Africa women to a stellar victory. While Brits scored 40 runs in 36 deliveries, Kapp stayed until the end and amassed 81* runs to her name in 45 balls.

Kapp helped South Africa win the game in 19.1 overs, chasing down the target comfortably and winning the game by six wickets to ensure the win for her side. As for the Indian team, Shree Charani had a brilliant day, taking three wickets to her name. Shafali Verma took one wicket to her name as well.

With the clash, India women have been handed their first loss of the Women’s World Cup 2026, and South Africa have registered their second win of the campaign. Both sides have a similar record in the tournament now.

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