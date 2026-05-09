Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill shine as GT march to second in IPL 2026 points table with RR win

New Delhi:

Rashid Khan laid the destruction work with the ball, while Shubman Gill set things up brilliantly with the bat as the Gujarat Titans handed the Rajasthan Royals a drubbing in their 11th match of the Indian Premier League 2026 on Saturday, May 9. After being sent in to bat first, GT made a strong 229/4 riding on an 84 from captain Gill. The bowlers backed well to bowl the Royals out for just 152 to bag a 77-run win at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Rashid starred with the ball as he picked up four wickets with his wily bowling. He outclassed the likes of Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira and Shubham Dubey to turn the tables on its heads. He took two in an over, first getting a well-set Jurel for 24 with a googly before dismissing the in-form Ferreira for four with a leg-break. The spell probably killed the chase as RR were already in trouble, being 78/3 in the powerplay.

Sooryavanshi takes RR off to flier; Rabada, Siraj peg them

The hard-hitting RR opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi took the Royals off to a flier, having smashed 36 runs from 16 balls. But Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada pegged them back. Siraj laid a short-ball trap for Sooryavanshi, top-edging him to be caught at fine leg before Rabada continued his impressive work. He removed stand-in captain Yashasvi Jaiswal caught at covers before removing promoted Shimron Hetmyer at mid-on to put RR in trouble, before Rashid came to the party.

More to follow...