Dhurandhar 2: Arjun Rampal says 'you become part of history', thanks Aditya Dhar for Major Iqbal role

New Delhi:

Actor Arjun Rampal has opened up about his experience working in Dhurandhar The Revenge, also known as Dhurandhar 2. Speaking about the film, he said he does not focus on satisfaction alone, but feels deeply grateful for where he is in life.

He shared that he believes there is a higher power guiding him and that the results of his past decisions are now clearly visible. Talking about working on the film, he said, "It means a lot to anyone’s career to have a film like this. You become a part of history in a way, so when you’re part of a film like this, it benefits everyone."

What did Arjun Rampal say about working in Dhurandhar 2

In a conversation with news agency ANI, Arjun Rampal said, "It's not about being satisfied, I'm grateful. Whatever's happening in my life, God's hand is on my head somewhere. Whatever decisions I've made so far, their results are now visible."

Rampal further said he is thankful for the opportunities he has received and also expressed gratitude towards the audience for their support, adding, "I'm very grateful for having these opportunities. And I'm grateful to the audience... A film of this magnitude is a dream for people. It means a lot to anyone's career to have a film like this."

Expressing gratitude to Aditya Dhar for casting him and believing he was perfect for the role of Major Iqbal, Arjun Rampal added, "You become a part of history in a way, so when you're a part of a film like this, it benefits everyone... I'm thankful to Aditya Dhar for thinking that I would be perfect for the role of Iqbal"

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Is Dhurandhar: The Revenge coming to Netflix in a 'Raw and Undekha' version? Know here