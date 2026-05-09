Is Dhurandhar: The Revenge coming to Netflix in a 'Raw and Undekha' version? Know here

New Delhi:

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which will come on streaming platform after a successful box office collection globally in theaters, starring Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari, will reportedly land on Netflix, but not in India, but internationally only.

The anticipation has been built up by the streamer that the action thriller, Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Raw & Unseen), will soon premiere. So, what's the twist? We will know when it lands in the international market.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge OTT details go viral

As a gift for its global audience, Netflix has teased its launch on the streaming service, but what really got people excited was not just the new title but the increased runtime that promises even more action and thrill sequences not shown in theatres.

Based on an image doing rounds on social media, the runtime for the film is 3 hours 52 minutes, which is only three minutes more than the one-hour cut, 3 hours 49 minutes.

But till now, no such information has been announced by the streaming service on its overseas social media handles. Moreover, there are no details about where exactly the movie will be released in its extended format. Still, the movie is all set to drop on OTT on May 14 after a run of eight weeks in theatres.

'Driven by personal tragedy, Hamza delves further into his deep cover mission to bring down Pakistan's criminal underworld in this unseen sequel to Dhurandhar,' reads the description for the movie in the screen grab.

Dhurandhar 2 box office record

Apart from breaking all kinds of records at home, the action thriller has achieved phenomenal success abroad too. It has emerged as the biggest hit Indian movie ever in North America, overtaking the box office collections of Baahubali 2, which was made by SS Rajamouli.

According to Sacnilk, the movie has earned Rs 1,791.55 crore worldwide (Gross in India Rs 1,365.20 crore, Overseas Rs 426.35 crore) at the box office.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge OTT Release in India

However, the screen capture has left many movie buffs perplexed about the OTT release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge in India and the respective OTT platform. Many have immediately started doubting the viral picture. Well, for those who are wondering, Netflix will handle the global release, while the Indian release will be made available on JioHotstar. According to reports, the OTT release will happen on May 14, 2026.

For the unversed, Dhurandhar, the first part that released in December 2025, is streaming on Netflix.

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