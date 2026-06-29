What do we know about the release of The Family Man 4? Here's what creator Raj Nidimoru has to say

New Delhi:

Are you a fan of The Family Man series? For those wondering what happens to Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari now, after the end of Season 4, may finally have some clarity on what to expect from Season 4. If you were left wondering why Season 3 ended without answering some of its biggest questions, that was apparently by design.

What do we know about The Family Man 4?

The creator of the hit Prime Video series, Raj Nidimoru, has now confirmed that the story was never supposed to wrap up with Season 3. In fact, the writers are already working on the next season, which will continue Srikant Tiwari's journey.

Speaking to Variety India, Raj revealed that the team always planned Seasons 3 and 4 as one continuous story rather than two separate chapters. "We had always planned Seasons 3 and 4 as one long story. Some viewers felt Season 3 ended midway, but in our minds, the central narrative had reached a logical point. Only Srikant Tiwari's journey remained unfinished because it naturally continued into the next season. So yes, we're writing furiously. We have to get to the second part of that story,” he said.

His statement makes it clear that the loose ends from Season 3 were intentional. The unanswered questions are expected to be addressed in Season 4 as Srikant's story moves forward.

When did The Family Man 3 release?

The Family Man Season 3 released on Prime Video on November 21, 2025. The new season brought back Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari alongside Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Darshan Kumaar, Seema Biswas, Vipin Sharma, Gul Panag, Sundeep Kishan and Dalip Tahhil. Joining the franchise this time was Jaideep Ahlawat, who stepped in as a key new cast member and blended into the franchise with his panache.

The series has been written by Suman Kumar along with creators Raj & DK, while Sumit Arora has penned the dialogues. Sanjay Maurya and Allwin Rego have handled the sound design, with Ketan Sodha composing the background score. The Family Man Season 3 is produced under the banner of D2R Films.

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