Box Office Collection [May 8, 2026]: Krishnavataram, Raja Shivaji, Ek Din, Bhooth Bangla and others

New Delhi:

Daadi Ki Shaadi and Krishnavataram Part 1 hit theaters on Friday. Their debut at the box office was quite sluggish. Meanwhile, films that were already running in theaters, such as Raja Shivaji, Ek Din and Bhoot Bangla also managed to generate decent collections.

Let's take a look at exactly how much each of these films earned on Friday.

Krishnavataram - Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam)

Krishnavataram - Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam), a film depicting the saga of Lord Krishna, was released in theaters on Friday. The film witnessed a rather sluggish start at the box office on its opening day. On Day 1, it collected Rs 1.15 crore. It had previously earned Rs 42 lakh from paid previews. Consequently, the film's total collection now stands at Rs 1.57 crore.

Daadi Ki Shaadi

Starring Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma, the film Daadi Ki Shaadi was released in theaters on Friday. It got off to a slow start at the box office on its first day. Its collection on the opening day stood at Rs 60 lakh, which also represents its total domestic collection to date. Worldwide, the film has grossed Rs 72 lakh. It is a family drama film.

Earnings of Raja Shivaji

Raja Shivaji, starring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, collected Rs 3.20 crore on Friday. On its seventh day of release, the film had collected Rs 4 crore. Its total collection has now reached Rs 55.85 crore. In addition to Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia, the film features a star-studded cast including Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and Vidya Balan.

Ek Din Collection

Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, collected a mere Rs 5 lakh on Friday. It has been just one week since its release, and the film is already virtually out of the box office race. On its seventh day, it had collected Rs 21 lakh. The film's total collection now stands at Rs 4 crore.

Bhooth Bangla and Dhurandhar 2

Bhoot Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, collected Rs 1.75 crore on Friday. On Thursday, it had collected Rs 1.75 crore. Thus, over a period of 22 days, the film's total collection has reached Rs 151.75 crore.

On the other hand, Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 42 lakh at the box office on Friday. Its total domestic box office collection has now reached Rs 1,141.09 crore.

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