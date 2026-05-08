Watch: Hrithik Roshan grooves to his iconic Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai track at a wedding, crowd goes wild

New Delhi:

Hrithik Roshan recently brought back major nostalgia at a wedding celebration in Suryagarh, and fans online cannot stop talking about it. A video of the actor dancing to the title track of Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai has gone viral across social media platforms.

Hrithik Roshan grooves to Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai title track

In the clip doing the rounds online, Hrithik is seen enjoying himself on the dance floor while performing to the iconic song from his debut film. Dressed in a simple beige kurta-pyjama, the actor matched steps with guests at the wedding as the crowd cheered him on. His effortless moves and energy went viral. Watch the video here:

For the unversed, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai was released in 2000 and went on to become a rage. The film marked Hrithik Roshan’s debut as a lead actor opposite Ameesha Patel. Directed by Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan, the film became a massive box-office success and instantly turned Hrithik into a superstar. The film also starred actors like Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, Mohnish Bahl, Ashish Vidyarthi and Satish Shah.

What's next for Hrithik Roshan?

Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Krrish 4. The actor will not only act in the film, but he is also making his directorial debut with the project. Last year, Rakesh Roshan posted a photo with the actor and made the announcement. He penned, "Duggu 25yrs back I launched you as an actor, and today again after 25 yrs you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers Adi Chopra & myself to take forward our most ambitious film #Krrish4. Wish you all the success in this new avatar with good wishes and blessings (sic)." The film is currently on the floors.

He was last seen in War 2 with Jr NTR.

Also read: Did you know Manoj Bajpayee’s wife worked with Hrithik Roshan, Bobby Deol as their leading lady?