IND vs IRE weather report: How will weather in Belfast fare for the second T20I of the series?

Belfast, Northern Ireland:

India and Ireland will continue their ongoing T20I series by taking on each other in the second and final game of the series. The two sides will meet at the Civil Service Cricket Club on June 28th, and while Ireland will be looking to clinch the series, the Indian team will be hoping to level the score.

It is worth noting that Ireland scripted history and defeated the Indian team in the first T20I of the series. While many backed the Men in Blue to register a dominant win, Ireland defied the odds and beat the visitors. Interestingly, India included the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, and many other first-team players.

Despite the quality of the visitors’ squad, Ireland managed to register a 34-run victory and take the lead in the series. Brimming with confidence, Ireland will be backing themselves to register yet another victory and potentially clinch the series.

On the other hand, after an embarrassing loss, team India will be looking for a comeback in the series, and the side would hope to improve significantly and level the series, as winning it is out of question now with just one game left.

Belfast weather report

According to AccuWeather, the weather is expected to be rainy in the game. There is a 25 per cent chance of rain in the game and a total of 34 per cent cloud cover. The humidity is expected to be around 57 per cent. While the chances of rain are lower, they are not zero, but fans can expect a full game with uninterrupted action in Belfast. The weather could also have an impact on the toss as well, and both sides will be on the lookout for the same.

Squads:

India Squad: Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Suryansh Shedge, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna

Ireland Squad: Lorcan Tucker, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Ben Calitz, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Stephen Doheny, Matthew Humphreys, Gavin Hoey, Liam McCarthy, Reuben Wilson, Jai Moondra, Matthew Hollard

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