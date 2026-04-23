Did you know Manoj Bajpayee’s wife worked with Hrithik Roshan, Bobby Deol as their leading lady?

New Delhi:

Manoj Bajpayee might just be one of the most gifted actors in the film industry, but not many know that his wife was a popular actress who worked with several superstars as a leading lady in early 2000s films. Yes, Shabana Raza, also known as Neha, married Bajpayee in 2006. A few films later, she quit Bollywood to focus on her family. However, she has now returned as a producer and has bankrolled her husband's 2024 film, Bhaiyya Ji.

Manoj Bajpayee's wife has worked as a leading lady with Hrithik, Bobby

Manoj Bajpayee's wife, Shabana Raza, marked her Bollywood debut with Bobby Deol in the 1998 film Kareeb. The film became popular over time; however, it failed to make a mark at the box office. She then featured in Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet with Ajay Devgn. In 2000, she played Hrithik Roshan's leading lady in Fiza. Her last film was Acid Factory, which was released in 2009.

Manoj Bajpayee on how he approaches their different faiths with Shabana Raza

Manoj Bajpayee once spoke openly about faith, upbringing, and how he approaches such discussions in his personal life. He also addressed how he and Shabana, who have different faiths, manage things. "It’s been easy. I’m always very surprised… It’s the people who matter the most; it’s people who refuse to be impacted and affected by this," the Satya actor had once said during a candid conversation with Barkha Dutt on Mojo Story.

He added that for him, it has never felt like a big issue - largely because of the values he grew up with. The Family Man actor recalled how his father embodied inclusivity and kindness. "My father was very, very inclusive. Very gentle, very polite. He had many Muslim friends. He was a huge supporter of the party which is in government today. But you’ll be surprised, the number of Muslim people who attended his funeral were far, far more than the people who belonged to his religion. That was what my upbringing was like," said Bajpayee.

For the actor, these experiences shaped a perspective where differences in faith don’t require conflict or management. "We don’t need to handle it. There is no fight, there is no struggle. All of us have our own space to practice our faith. Now, even the little one is made to realise it by her peers. The peers are getting this idea from their parents. Ava’s religion is the conversation in their household, and that conversation reaches us, and Ava asks her mother, ‘What is my religion?’ And she’s told, ‘You choose yours’.”

Manoj Bajpayee and Shabana Raza are parents to their only child, daughter Ava.

Also read: 'Yeh sirf kursi nahi, zimmedaari hai': Manoj Bajpayee's new film 'Governor' announced on his birthday