West Bengal records historic 92.18% voter turnout, Tamil Nadu sees 85%, EC salutes voters

Kolkata:

Voting for the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 92.18 per cent in Phase I polling compared to Tamil Nadu, which recorded 85 per cent turnout, according to the latest data by the Election Commission of India. The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

Gyanesh Kumar salutes each voter of both states

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said that the Commission salutes each voter of both states for coming out in large numbers to take part in the Democracy festival. "Highest ever percentage of polling in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu since Independence, ECI salutes each voter of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu," CEC Gyanesh Kumar said.

Several districts in Bengal record over 90% voter turnout

As per the latest updates from the EC, several districts in West Bengal recorded over 90 per cent voter turnout. Dakshin Dinajpur led with 94.85%, followed by Cooch Behar at 94.54%, Birbhum at 93.70%, Jalpaiguri at 93.23%, and Murshidabad at 92.93%. The figures reflect consistently high voter participation across the state, with all major districts comfortably staying above the 90% mark.

Tamil Nadu records strong turnout in key districts

Tamil Nadu also recorded strong turnout across key districts, with Karur leading at 92.48%, followed closely by Salem at 90.42%, Dharmapuri at 90.02%, Erode at 89.97% and Namakkal at 89.63%.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 85.2 per cent while Tamil Nadu recorded 76.6 per cent. The numbers reflect an overwhelming voter turnout across districts, reinforcing both states' consistent trend of high electoral participation.

Know voter turnout in bypolls

Meanwhile, in the by-elections, the Umreth constituency in Gujarat recorded a voter turnout of 59.04%. Whereas, in Maharashtra, Rahuri saw 55.70% polling, and Baramati reported a turnout at 57.77%.

BJP is set for landslide victory in Bengal: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated the people of West Bengal for their massive turnout in the first phase of assembly elections, and called the voting figures so far indicative of an "overwhelming mandate for change".

Addressing poll rallies in Krishnanagar in Nadia district on a day when voters across 152 constituencies of the state queued up to exercise their franchise in the aftermath of the over 90 lakh SIR deletions, PM Modi also congratulated the Election Commission for keeping "violence during the assembly polls in the state at a minimum".

TMC already in position to win: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday gave first reaction after record voter turnout in the first phase of polling and said it indicates the TMC is already in a position to win the election.

Voter turnout so far in first phase of Bengal polls indicates TMC already in position to win. I am not interested in any post, I only want end of BJP govt at Centre,” Mamata Banerjee said at poll rally in Kolkata.

Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, said at a rally in Bow Bazar area of Kolkata that she will conquer Delhi taking along all opposition parties, after winning the election.

EC suspends all polling staff for leaving booth unattended in Pingla

The Election Commission on Thursday suspended all polling staff of a booth at Pingla segment in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district after they allegedly left the polling station unattended during voting hours, an official said. The Commission also ordered an inquiry into the incident and directed the District Election Officer to submit a report.

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Mamata Banerjee's first reaction after record voter turnout in Bengal: 'TMC already in position to win'