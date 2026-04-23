'Yeh sirf kursi nahi, zimmedaari hai': Manoj Bajpayee's new film 'Governor' announced on his birthday

New Delhi:

On Manoj Bajpayee's birthday today, April 23, The Kerala Story producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah has announced a new film titled Governor: The Silent Saviour. The film also stars Adah Sharma as the female lead. Not much about the premise of the film was revealed, barring two posters and the title itself. Governor will release on June 12, 2026.

Manoj Bajpayee's new film poster revealed

The two posters from Governor offered a glimpse into the pressure of a single job that carries enormous weight. However, the actors' faces were concealed from the glimpses. The first image, with the empty chair behind a government desk, quietly suggests that this isn’t just any position - it’s a seat that comes with responsibility, decisions, and consequences that affect an entire nation. The line about the chair not just being a seat but a responsibility makes it feel almost heavy, like whoever sits there can’t escape the burden that comes with it.

The second image makes it more personal. Instead of the chair, we see the man who will likely occupy it - walking alone down a dim corridor, briefcase in hand, heading toward something unavoidable. The line “If I fail… India fails” turns the story from just a political drama into something deeply human. The caption read: "We are a world power today because an unsung hero fought an untold war. GOVERNOR releasing in cinemas on 12th June, 2026."

How did fans react?

Manoj Bajpayee fans flooded the comment section as they eagerly anticipate the movie. They wrote, "Who is this movie based on?", "Music by Amit Trivedi is the best thing ever", "Wow.. this is amazing… looks very intrigue… looking forward to this", "One of the best actors in the World.. manoj sir."

Governor cast and crew

Governor is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and directed by Chinmay D Mandlekar. It is co-produced by Aashin A. Shah and Ravichand Nallappa, with lyrics written by Javed Akhtar and music composed by Amit Trivedi. The project also credits Sameer Bharat and Ravi Iyer, bringing together a team of experienced creators across production, writing, and music to shape the film’s overall vision.

Also read: Ghooskhor Pandat row: Netflix agrees to change the title of Manoj Bajpayee and Neeraj Pandey's film