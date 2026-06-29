Over 22,000 people affected, train services suspended as first wave of floods hits Assam

Guwahati:

The first spell of floods this monsoon has begun taking a heavy toll in Assam, with more than 22,000 people affected across six districts after days of relentless rainfall in the state and neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, as per officials. Rising water levels have not only inundated villages and farmland but have also disrupted rail connectivity after a railway bridge suffered severe erosion, forcing authorities to suspend train operations on a key route until further notice. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 22,124 people have been impacted by the floods in Dhemaji, Nalbari, Dibrugarh, Chirang, Lakhimpur and Kokrajhar districts. Dhemaji has emerged as the worst-hit district, where 15,483 people are battling the impact of rising floodwaters.

Railway bridge damaged, train services suspended

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) announced that train movement between Archipathar and Simen Chapari stations has been suspended indefinitely after heavy flooding and riverbank erosion destabilised one of the piers of a railway bridge. A spokesperson of the NFR said that on account of flooding and bank erosion affecting the railway bridge at KM 408/11-13, the section between Archipathar and Simen Chapari stations has been suspended for train operation.

"This bridge, constructed in 1965, and later converted to broad gauge, was in good and safe condition, but due to washing away of a large portion of the river bank during the heavy rains, one of its piers became unstable," the NFR said in a statement.

Officials clarified that no train was damaged and no injuries were reported. Since the affected stretch is a low-traffic branch line, train movement had already been stopped as a precaution because of the swollen river. "Movement of trains on the route between Murkongselek and Silapathar under the Tinsukia division will remain suspended until further notice. Trains on this route will be short-terminated and short-originated from Silapathar," the statement said.

The railway authorities have arranged buses to transport passengers between Murkongselek and Silapathar. Help desks have also been set up at Dhemaji, Silapathar and Murkongselek railway stations to assist stranded passengers. The NFR said it is continuously monitoring the situation in coordination with district authorities and the Assam government.

Villages, crops and livestock suffer extensive damage

The floodwaters have submerged 96 villages across the affected districts, while nearly 1,690 hectares of agricultural land have been damaged. The rising waters have also severely impacted livestock, with 48,199 animals affected during the current flood wave.

Continuous rainfall has caused the Brahmaputra and several of its tributaries to swell rapidly. According to the ASDMA, the Disang River is flowing above the danger mark at Nanglamuraghat in Sivasagar district, raising concerns that the flood situation could worsen if rainfall continues.

CM assures relief and rehabilitation

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government is closely monitoring the evolving flood situation, particularly in Dhemaji district, and has directed officials to ensure immediate assistance reaches affected families. "Since the flood situation has unfolded in Dhemaji, I've been closely monitoring the situation. We are deeply saddened by the impact it has had on the lives of our people and in this difficult time, we firmly stand with them," Sarma said in a post on X on Sunday. The Chief Minister added that the state government is "mobilising all its resources to prioritise the immediate safety and long-term rehabilitation of all families affected".

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