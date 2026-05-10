'Clean win for us': Shubman Gill hails his side after GT register statement victory against RR

New Delhi:

Gujarat Titans registered a brilliant performance against Rajasthan Royals in the 52nd game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The two sides met at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 9th, and Gujarat Titans outclassed Royals across all departments.

The clash began with Gujarat Titans coming in to bat first, and the side posted a total of 229 runs in the first innings of the game. Defending the target, the visitors managed to limit Rajasthan to a score of 152, winning the game by 77 runs.

After the clash, GT skipper Shubman Gill took centre stage and talked about the performance that the side has put in against Royals. “Yeah, definitely, even before this match, we had a conversation that till now I don’t think we had a perfect match. So very happy. I think this was a clean win for us. Definitely (would you say this was a perfect match?). I think we got above maybe 10-15 runs extra on the board,” Gill said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“We thought there was a little bit in for the spinners in the middle. It wasn’t easy to hit sixes or get the boundaries. The ball was gripping a little bit. We got 230 runs on the board. We always knew, if we get a couple of wickets in the powerplay, we’re going to have a good game,” he added.

Gujarat Titans to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad next

Speaking of Gujarat Titans, with a win against Rajasthan Royals, the side has jumped to the second spot in the IPL 2026 standings, just behind Sunrisers Hyderabad, and for their next game, Titans will be taking on the table-toppers.

The two sides will meet at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the 56th game of the tournament on May 12, and Titans will hope to keep their winning run alive.

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