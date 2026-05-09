Vaibhav Sooryavanshi downs world records with just one six in RR vs GT IPL 2026 clash

New Delhi:

Rajasthan Royals teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shattered world records with his first six in the clash against the Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday, May 9. Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old prodigy, has made bowling line-ups look clueless with his ultra-aggressive displays in the IPL.

The same continued in the game against the Titans as Sooryavanshi took on the GT bowlers for fun. He slammed 36 runs from 16 balls in his blistering knock that came at a strike rate of 225. Sooryavanshi struck three sixes and three fours and etched his name into the history books with the first six that he struck off Mohammed Siraj.

Sooryavanshi completed 100 sixes in T20 cricket and became the fastest player to get to the milestone, both in terms of balls taken and in terms of innings played. The RR star took only 514 balls to get to the feat and also needed just 29 innings to hit 100 maximums in the shortest format. Coming into this game, he needed just one six to get to 100 maximums, and he got there in style, whipping a fuller Siraj ball to deep long-on.

Sooryavanshi also the youngest man

The 15-year-old has been creating records for fun since making his IPL debut in 2025. He has now also become the youngest-ever player to hit 100 sixes in the T20 format at 15-years and 43 days.

Sooryavanshi creates powerplay record

The RR opener had more records to show for during his short, blistering cameo. He surpassed Abhishek Sharma, another fiery batter, on the list of most sixes hit by a player in powerplay in an IPL season. Coming into the game, he had 27 sixes in powerplay in IPL 2026 and went past Abhishek, who had slammed 29 maximums in SRH's 2024 runners-up finish.

Most sixes in powerplay (1-6 overs) in an IPL season:

30* - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (2026)

29 - Abhishek Sharma (2024)

27* - Abhishek Sharma (2026)

22 - Sanath Jayasuriya (2008)

22 - Travis Head (2024)

22 - Yashasvi Jaiswal (2025)

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