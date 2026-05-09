Why are Rajasthan Royals wearing special pink jersey during IPL 2026 clash against Gujarat Titans?

New Delhi:

Rajasthan Royals took the field in a special pink jersey for their Indian Premier League 2026 clash against the Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The Royals are without their captain, Riyan Parag, for this game as they are battling to stay in the top four for the playoffs.

Parag missed out due to a hamstring injury, as Yashasvi Jaiswal took the captain's armband for the game against the Titans. Meanwhile, this outing is much more than just a match for RR.

RR don special pink jersey for 'Pink Promise' program

The Royals are wearing a special pink jersey as part of their 'Pink Promise' program. As per the franchise, this is to "showcase their dedication to women-led social change in Rajasthan". The Pink Promise initiative is in its third season now and is led by the Royal Rajasthan Foundation (RRF).

"Rajasthan Royals use cricket to develop permanent benefits for rural areas through the programs which empower women and support sustainable development initiatives," the franchise statement ahead of the game read. It is a program to "empower women and support sustainable development initiatives." The special jersey is created by 19-year-old Samiksha Rameshwar Mundada from Nashik.

RR's special gesture for Rajasthan

In another special gesture, the RR franchise announced that "every six hit during the RR vs GT clash will power six homes throughout Rajasthan with solar energy." This is to "support women-led electrification projects in underserved communities."

Riyan Parag misses out

Meanwhile, the Royals are without regular captain Riyan Parag for this game. Parag has suffered a hamstring issue as Yashasvi Jaiswal leads in his absence. RR made a couple of changes as Shimron Hetmyer and Ravi Bishnoi missed out. "We are going to bowl first. I think the wicket is pretty good and we want to chase it. Riyan pulled his hamstring last game, so I feel he'll be coming back soon. Shimron Hetmyer comes in and Yash Raj Punja comes in. That's the two guys who are coming in. I'm really excited, looking forward to the game," Jaiswal said at the toss.

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