'Awful experience, reckless driving': Supriya Sule's car meets with accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Mumbai:

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) working president Supriya Sule's car on Saturday evening met with an accident while she was travelling to Mumbai from Pune. Sule called it an "awful experience" and blamed "reckless driving" for the incident.

However, Sule, who is a Lok Sabha MP from the Baramati constituency of Maharashtra, said everyone was safe, thanks to seatbelts. Further, the NCP(SP) leader also shared the number of the vehicle, GJ13CF5257, that rammed into her car from the side.

"Incidents like these are a serious reminder that overspeeding and negligence on our roads can put countless lives at risk," Sule said in a post on her X (previously Twitter) account. "I urge everyone to wear seat belts, remain alert, and drive responsibly so that our highways are safer for all."

Earlier this month, Sule was caught in a huge traffic on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway while she was travelling to Pune. She had also shared a video on her social media and said that she was stuck in the traffic for more than two hours.

The traffic had reportedly occurred as many people were moving out of the city due to a long weekend.

Meanwhile, Sule has been one of the leading voices in the NCP(SP) and manages the everyday affairs of the party, mainly due to the ailing health of her father Sharad Pawar. In February, Pawar was also admitted to a hospital due to a chest infection but he was discharged soon from the facility.

The former union minister, who is an oral cancer survivor, was admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune due to difficulty in breathing and a persistent cough.

"He (Pawar) sincerely thanks everyone for inquiring about his health. He also expresses heartfelt gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and supporting staff at Ruby Hall Clinic who treated him and took care of him," Sule had said on social media after her father was discharged from the hospital.

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