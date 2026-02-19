Ajit Pawar's son seeks transparent probe in Baramati plane crash; Supriya backs Rohit Pawar's claims

Mumbai:

Jay Pawar, son of senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, has raised serious concerns regarding the recent plane crash involving his father. In a message shared on social media, Jay Pawar stated that it is unlikely for the plane’s black box to be “destroyed so easily” and called for a transparent and impartial investigation into the incident.

Jay wrote that the people of Maharashtra have the right to know the “complete, transparent, and indisputable truth” about this tragic accident. He demanded that the airline’s flights be suspended immediately and that a thorough probe be conducted into potential serious irregularities in aircraft maintenance.

He further stated that if any negligence or misconduct is found during the investigation, strict action should be taken against those responsible. Ending his emotional message, Jay Pawar wrote “Miss you Dad,” remembering his father.

Supriya Sule backs Rohit Pawar’s allegations

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule has backed Rohit Pawar’s claims on Ajit Pawar’s plane crash. In a post on X, Sule said entire Maharashtra was in shock over the incident and Rohit Pawar has put out several well-researched facts, which need to be probed.

Rohit Pawar poses serious questions

Earlier, Rohit Pawar, nephew of Ajit Pawar, voiced serious concerns regarding the Baramati plane crash. He criticised the aviation authorities’ handling of the situation and called for an independent inquiry into the matter. Speaking in Mumbai, he pointed out that the aircraft had departed with a full fuel tank and questioned the necessity of filling it completely when refueling could have been done upon arrival in Hyderabad.

Pawar further suggested that the plane might have been intentionally overloaded with fuel and implied that the pilot could have been “used” in the events leading up to the incident.

Sunetra Pawar seeks CBI probe

Ajit Pawar’s wife and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Tuesday met CM Devendra Fadnavis and sought a CBI probe into the incident. Speaking after the meeting, NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) Maharashtra president Sunil Tatkare said senior leaders, including National Working President Praful Patel, ministers Hasan Mushrif and Parth Pawar, had met the Chief Minister to seek a comprehensive probe.

ALSO READ: Rohit Pawar questions Ajit Pawar aircraft crash probe, seeks independent investigation