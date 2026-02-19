AI Impact Summit: PM Modi to kick off packed Day 4, Emmanuel Macron and Sam Altman among key speakers

New Delhi:

Day 4 of the AI Impact Summit in India is set to feature a high profile line up of speakers on Thursday, February 19. Among those scheduled to speak are Chief Executive Officer of OpenAI, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, Sam Altman, and Rishad Premji, Executive Chairman of Wipro.

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft and Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is also expected to attend. Earlier reports had suggested that Gates might skip the summit in Delhi during his visit to India. However, a statement from the foundation confirmed that he will be present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to address the gathering.The opening ceremony of the summit will also be addressed by French President Emmanuel Macron and Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations.

The world’s largest artificial intelligence summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 16 in New Delhi, has drawn extensive global participation.

The event has brought together more than 500 AI leaders, including chief executive officers and chief experience officers, around 100 founders and chief executives, 150 academicians and researchers, and nearly 400 chief technology officers, vice presidents and philanthropists from across the world.

