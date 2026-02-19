AI Impact Summit: PM Modi to kick off packed Day 4, Emmanuel Macron and Sam Altman among key speakers

Advertisement
Edited By: Ashish Verma
India AI Impact Summit LIVE
India AI Impact Summit LIVE Image Source : ANI
New Delhi:

Day 4 of the AI Impact Summit in India is set to feature a high profile line up of speakers on Thursday, February 19. Among those scheduled to speak are Chief Executive Officer of OpenAI, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, Sam Altman, and Rishad Premji, Executive Chairman of Wipro.

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft and Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is also expected to attend. Earlier reports had suggested that Gates might skip the summit in Delhi during his visit to India. However, a statement from the foundation confirmed that he will be present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to address the gathering.The opening ceremony of the summit will also be addressed by French President Emmanuel Macron and Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations.

The world’s largest artificial intelligence summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 16 in New Delhi, has drawn extensive global participation.

The event has brought together more than 500 AI leaders, including chief executive officers and chief experience officers, around 100 founders and chief executives, 150 academicians and researchers, and nearly 400 chief technology officers, vice presidents and philanthropists from across the world.

Live updates :India AI Impact Summit 2026 opening ceremony PM Modi Emmanuel Macron address

  • 8:22 AM (IST)Feb 19, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Modi to hold closed door CEO roundtable with global tech leaders

    On the sidelines of the AI Summit in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a closed-door roundtable with leading global technology executives on Thursday to discuss innovation, emerging technologies and international cooperation.

    Among those expected to participate are Sam Altman and Sundar Pichai. Modi also met Pichai on Wednesday as part of his engagements during the summit.

  • 8:22 AM (IST)Feb 19, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Delhi witnesses major traffic disruption

    Large parts of Delhi experienced severe traffic congestion on Wednesday as extensive road restrictions were imposed following the arrival of 22 heads of state.

    Delegations visited not only Bharat Mandapam, the main venue of the summit, but also several tourist locations across south and central Delhi. The movement of motorcades led to prolonged gridlocks, leaving commuters stranded for hours.

  • 8:22 AM (IST)Feb 19, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Global leaders to participate in Day 4 of AI Summit

    Several world leaders who arrived in India earlier this week are expected to attend Thursday’s sessions. Among them are President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof.

    The Prime Minister’s Office said the Leaders’ Plenary is scheduled for around 12 noon. The session will bring together heads of state, ministers and senior representatives from multilateral institutions to discuss national and global priorities on artificial intelligence, including governance frameworks, infrastructure development and international cooperation.

  • 8:21 AM (IST)Feb 19, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    PM Modi to inaugurate Day 4 of AI Impact Summit 2026

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the gathering on Thursday, formally opening the fourth day of proceedings. According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, the inaugural session will also feature addresses by French President Emmanuel Macron and Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations.

