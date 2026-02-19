US to attack Iran this weekend? Report claims military on standby, Trump to take final call

Washington:

The United States Armed Forces is prepared to launch strikes on Iran as early as this weekend, though President Donald Trump has not taken a final decision on whether to authorise military action, CNN has reported, citing sources.

The White House has been informed that the military could be ready to act by the weekend, following a significant buildup of air and naval assets in the Middle East in recent days. However, one source noted that Trump has privately weighed both the advantages and risks of military intervention and has consulted advisers and allies on the best course of action, the report added.

Senior national security officials met on Wednesday in the White House Situation Room to review developments related to Iran, a person familiar with the meeting said. Trump was also briefed the same day by special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son in law Jared Kushner regarding indirect talks with Iran that had taken place a day earlier. It remains unclear whether the president will reach a decision by the weekend.