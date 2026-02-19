Pune: Six injured in stampede-like situation at Shivneri Fort during Shiv Jayanti event

Pune:

As many as six persons were injured after a stampede-like situation was witnessed as a large crowd gathered at Shivneri Fort, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in Junnar taluka of Pune district on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti.

Devotees, youth groups carrying Shiv Jyoti (ceremonial flames), and members of various organisations from across Maharashtra flocked to the fort late at night. As a result, the fort premises were packed well before the main celebrations.

Inadequate arrangements triggered chaos

Due to inadequate police deployment to manage the swelling crowd, the situation turned tense for some time. Heavy congestion was reported near the narrow stretches below the Amberkhana area, particularly around the Hathi Darwaza and Ganesh Darwaza entrances. The pathways became overcrowded as large numbers of people tried to move forward simultaneously, triggering chaos and a stampede-like scenario.

Several people, including women and young children, sustained injuries in the commotion. The injured were immediately rushed to the government hospital in Junnar, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Fortunately, no fatalities have been reported. Police later brought the situation under control.

CM Fadnavis likely to attend the event

Every year, Shiv Jayanti celebrations at Shivneri Fort are held in the presence of the Chief Minister. This year’s main program is scheduled for 9 am, and the Chief Minister is expected to attend.

Following the incident, questions have been raised about administrative preparedness and crowd management. Given the large turnout every year for Shiv Jayanti, there are growing demands for improved crowd control measures, better entry and exit planning, and adequate police deployment to prevent such incidents in the future.