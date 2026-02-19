12 teams earn direct qualification for T20 World Cup 2028, ICC announces

New Delhi:

As the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup 2026 are finalised, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the direct qualifiers for the next edition. As co-hosts, Australia and New Zealand were guaranteed for the T20 World Cup 2028 and now, India, South Africa, Zimbabwe, West Indies, England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have joined them with their qualification to the Super Eights of the 2026 edition.

Three other teams, namely Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Ireland, have also secured their slots based on ICC rankings. However, they will be announced on March 9, a day after the T20 World Cup 2026 final. The remaining eight teams will be decided through qualifiers, which will take place in the next two years.

“The final three automatic qualifying spots will be taken up by the next three highest-ranked teams in the ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings at a 9 March cut-off, the day after the tournament final. Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Ireland are set to take those spots, with no international fixtures scheduled to affect current rankings,” ICC confirmed.

12 teams secure automatic qualification for T20 World Cup 2028

India Super Eights Australia Co-host New Zealand Super Eights/Co-hosts South Africa Super Eights Zimbabwe Super Eights West Indies Super Eights England Super Eights Pakistan Super Eights Sri Lanka Super Eights Bangladesh ICC T20I ranking Afghanistan ICC T20I ranking Ireland ICC T20I ranking

T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights will begin on February 21

Pakistan’s 102-run win over Namibia confirmed all the Super Eights participants for the current edition. The Salman Agha-led side is drafted alongside England, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka in Group B, while Group A features India, West Indies, Zimbabwe, and South Africa.

The Super Eights, in the meantime, will begin on February 21 with New Zealand taking on Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India will feature the following day, against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Notably, the two teams with the most points from each group will progress to the semi-final, slated to take place on March 4 and 5, respectively. The second semi-final will be hosted at the Wankhede Stadium, while the venue of the first semi-final will be decided based on Pakistan’s qualification. If the Men in Green qualify for the next round, the match will be hosted in Colombo or at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

