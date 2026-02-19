Shadab Khan plays whataboutery card, shuts down Mohammad Yousuf with ‘they have never defeated India'

Colombo:

After a convincing 102-run win over Namibia in their final T20 World Cup 2026 clash, Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan hit back at Mohammad Yousuf, after the former cricketer expressed his disappointment with the team’s poor performance against India on February 15. The Men in Green suffered a 61-run defeat in Colombo and soon after that, Yousuf launched a scathing attack, criticising the current players over their merit.

He opined that the likes of Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Shadab should be axed from the T20I set-up and asked the Pakistan management to instead invest in newcomers for better results against the top sides and not just ‘empty wins against weaker sides’.

Against Namibia, Shadab responded to the criticism with a 22-ball 36 and also picked up three wickets for 19 runs in his four overs. However, in the press conference, when asked about Yousuf’s comments, the 27-year-old was quick to play the whataboutery game, reminding that the former cricketers have never beaten India in a World Cup, but they were successful do so at least once.

“Our ex-cricketers have their own opinions. They have done well for Pakistan, and at the end of the day, they have also never defeated India in the World Cup. We were the ones who defeated India in the 2021 World Cup. In World Cups, we have beaten India only once. Yes, they are legends, but they have never done anything remarkable against India in the World Cup,” Shadab told reporters.

Pakistan’s Super 8 matches begin on February 21

With three wins in four matches, Pakistan have progressed to the Super 8s of the global tournament. In the 2024 edition, they missed the opportunity, having suffered a defeat each to India and the USA. Now, they have been drafted alongside New Zealand, England and co-hosts Sri Lanka, with their Super 8 matches slated to begin on February 21.

So far, the Salman Ali Agha-led side has been inconsistent and that is one area that the team needs to address. From here on, all the matches hold key as a slip-up could very well end Pakistan’s ambition to qualify for the semi-final.

