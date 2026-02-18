T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight stage: Check full schedule and fixtures as all teams confirm qualification

New Delhi:

Pakistan became the last team to book their spot in the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 after their win over Namibia on Wednesday confirmed their place in Group 2 of the next stage.

Pakistan handed Namibia a drubbing in their must-win clash at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo as they registered a 102-run win. This is also Pakistan's biggest win in terms of runs in the history of the 20 World Cup. Riding on the century of opening batter Sahibzada Farhan, Pakistan posted a mammoth target of 200 runs against Namibia.

Chasing the target, Namibia were off to a modest start, adding 32 runs for the opening stand before Pakistan drew first blood in the 5th over of the second innings. Following this, wickets fell like a pack of cards as only two batters of the Namibia team managed to reach two-digit scores. Opener Steenkamp was the top-scorer with 25 runs, while middle-order batter Alexander Busing-Volschenk played a knock of 20 runs. Pakistan's mystery spinner Usman Tariq was the pick of the bowler who took four wickets, giving 16 runs in his 3.3 overs. Shadab Khan also took 3 wickets for 19 runs. Notably, Sahibzada Farhan was adjudged player of the match for his outstanding knock.

All teams for Super Eight stage confirmed

With Pakistan's entry into the Super Eight, all teams for the next round have now been confirmed. There are two groups for the Super Eight stage with Pakistan, Sri Lanka, England and New Zealand being placed in Group 2. Group 1 features India, South Africa, West Indies and Zimbabwe, who made through after Australia were knocked out in the league stage.

When will Super Eight stage begin?

The Super Eight stage will begin on February 21, one day later when the league stage will end. Pakistan and New Zealand will lock horns in the first match of the next round at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India will be in action on Sunday, February 22 as they face South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the evening game. England will lock horns against Sri Lanka earlier in the day at Pallekele.

Check detailed schedule and fixtures:

1. New Zealand vs Pakistan — February 21, 7:00 PM — R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

2. England vs Sri Lanka — February 22, 3:00 PM — Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

3. India vs South Africa — February 22, 7:00 PM — Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

4. Zimbabwe vs West Indies — February 23, 7:00 PM — Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

5. England vs Pakistan — February 24, 7:00 PM — Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

6. New Zealand vs Sri Lanka — February 25, 7:00 PM — R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

7. West Indies vs South Africa — February 26, 3:00 PM — Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

8. India vs Zimbabwe — February 26, 7:00 PM — MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

9. England vs New Zealand — February 27, 7:00 PM — R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

10. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka — February 28, 7:00 PM — Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

11. Zimbabwe vs South Africa — March 1, 3:00 PM — Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

12. India vs West Indies — March 1, 7:00 PM — Eden Gardens, Kolkata