IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 Cricket Score LIVE: Unbeaten India look to end league stage on high

India are up against the Netherlands in their last league stage match of the T20 World Cup 2026 as they look to head into the Super Eight stage on a high note. The Men in Blue have been undefeated in the tournament so far and have made light work of their opponents despite facing a challenge against the USA. The Suryakumar Yadav-led team confirmed its spot in the Super Eight stage of the tournament after beating Pakistan in their third clash. Meanwhile, the Netherlands have a chance to play against a top team and will look for an impressive performance against the defending champions and will hope to run the hosts close in their clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India have won all three games, while the Dutch have won one of their three outings in the tournament so far and look to end the World Cup on a strong note.

All eyes will be on Abhishek Sharma as the star opener would look for runs before the Super Eight stage kicks in. Having emerged as one of the most explosive batters in world cricket over the past 18 months, Abhishek is yet to truly ignite the ICC event at home. After falling for a duck in the opener, a stomach infection ruled him out against Namibia, and he returned for the high-voltage clash with Pakistan only to register another nought. Fortunately for India, Ishan Kishan’s sublime form at the other end has ensured Abhishek’s lean patch has not hurt the team. The 25-year-old’s high-risk approach has delivered multiple victories in the past, and it may only be a matter of time before he rediscovers his touch.

Netherlands are looking to put up an impressive performance, knowing that playing against a team like India is a great chance for them. "Playing India in India at the world's largest stadium, it is massive for us. More people would be attending tomorrow's game than the Dutch fans who turn up for their team in a FIFA World Cup," John van Vliet, who handles media and marketing for the Netherlands team, told PTI. "The sponsors back home should see the value in that but so far they have not," Vliet said on the eve of the game.

