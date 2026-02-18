PM Modi to inaugurate India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam tomorrow

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on Thursday (February 19) at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi will participate in the opening ceremony of the India AI Summit, which will begin at around 9:40 am, and he will address the gathering at around 10:25 am.

Along with Prime Minister Modi, the opening ceremony will also be addressed by French President Emmanuel Macron, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, and various top industry leaders from across the world.

PM Modi will welcome world leaders at Bharat Mandapam, and a family photo will be taken at around 9:15 am.

PM Modi to participate in Leaders' Plenary

Following the inaugural session, PM Modi will tour the India AI Impact Expo at around 11 am, along with other global leaders, where multiple country pavilions will showcase cutting-edge AI innovations.

At noon, the Prime Minister will join the Leaders' Plenary, bringing together Heads of State, ministers, and senior representatives from multilateral institutions to outline national and global priorities on AI—covering governance frameworks, infrastructure development, and international cooperation.

Later in the evening, from 5:30 pm onwards, PM Modi will participate in a CEO Roundtable, convening top executives from global technology and industry firms with government leadership. Discussions will focus on investment opportunities, research collaboration, supply chains, and the deployment of AI systems at scale.

India AI Impact Summit 2026

The theme of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 is "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya'—welfare for all, happiness for all. The summit aims to position India as a leader in the field of AI and envisions a future where AI advances humanity, fosters inclusive growth, and safeguards our shared planet.

Seven working groups anchor the summit, aligned with three pillars: People, Planet, and Progress. These groups will work on delivering concrete outcomes demonstrating AI’s impact across sectors. The seven themes are: AI for Economic Growth and Social Good; Democratizing AI Resources; Inclusion for Social Empowerment; Safe and Trusted AI; Human Capital; Science; Resilience, Innovation and Efficiency.

The summit will host over 500 global AI leaders, including around 100 CEOs and founders, 150 academicians and researchers, and 400 CTOs, vice presidents, and philanthropists. More than 100 government representatives are also expected, including over 20 Heads of State and Government and nearly 60 ministers and vice ministers, underscoring the event's global significance.

