Abhishek Sharma achieves major unwanted records as opener completes hat trick of ducks in T20 World Cup 2026

New Delhi:

Abhishek Sharma was off to the worst possible start in the T20 World Cup 2026 as the star batter was dismissed for yet another duck in the clash against the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 18. Abhishek, the World No.1 batter, has been dismissed for three consecutive ducks in the tournament as he fell to off-spinner Aryan Dutt.

Abhishek has now achieved several unwanted records after his yet another duck in the tournament. His three ducks are now the most by an Indian player in a single edition of a T20 World Cup. He was earlier tied with Ashish Nehra, Virat Kohli and Axar Patel with two ducks.

Most ducks in single T20 World Cup for India:

1 - Abhishek Sharma: 3 ducks in 2026

2 - Ashish Nehra: 2 ducks in 2010

3 - Virat Kohli: 2 ducks in 2024

4 - Axar Patel: 2 ducks in 2026

Abhishek equals all-time record

Meanwhile, Abhishek has levelled the all-time record of most ducks in a single T20 World Cup, joining the likes of Richie Berrington, Regis Chakabva, Andre Fletcher, Roger Mukasa and Tanzid Hasan for getting dismissed on duck three times in a single World Cup.

Most consecutive ducks in Men’s T20 WC:

3 - Ashish Nehra (IND, 2010-2016)

3 - Andre Fletcher (WI, 2009)

3 - Roger Mukasa (UGA, 2024)

3 - Abhishek Sharma (IND, 2025)

India opted to bat first and made two changes to their Playing XI from the 61-run win against Pakistan. "We are going to bat first. Looks a good surface, we practiced here last night, there was a little bit of dew, so hopefully we get runs on the board and try and defend it because we're going to play the game on a similar strip 2 or 3 days later, so why not put bowlers under a little bit of pressure," SKY said at the toss.

"(happy with how things have gone?) Absolutely, I mean, the mood in the camp is amazing. Boys are turning up really nicely, and the brand of cricket which I want them to play, I think they're responding it really well. (new performer in every game) Every game there's someone or the other raising their hand, taking the fight out, so it's good to see. Hopefully a new Man of the Match tonight and then we go into the Super 8. We have two changes - Arshdeep comes in for Kuldeep, Axar is resting and Washington comes in," he added.