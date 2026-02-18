India's schedule for T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight stage: When will defending champions be in action next?

New Delhi:

India defeated the Netherlands in their last league stage match of the T20 World Cup 2026 to enter the Super Eight stage unbeaten. The defending champions handed the Dutch a 17-run defeat in their clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as they topped Group A with eight points in four games.

The Netherlands clash was sort of a dead-rubber for the Men in Blue as they had already assured their qualification in the next round after their win over Pakistan on February 15. They would feel they have ticked all the boxes heading into the Super Eight stage.

What is India's Super Eight schedule in T20 World Cup 2026

India are placed in Group 1 in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight stage. They were pre-seeded X1. South Africa, seeded X4, and the West Indies, seeded X3, are with them. Zimbabwe have also made it to the Super Eight stage as they come in place of Australia from Group B

India will be up against South Africa in their first Super Eight fixture on February 22 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Men in Blue will then be up against Zimbabwe in their second game on February 26 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai before closing their Super Eight stage campaign against the West Indies on March 1 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Check detailed fixtures here:

India vs South Africa: Sunday, February 22, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

India vs Zimbabwe: Wednesday, February 26, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

India vs West Indies: Sunday, March 1, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata

Unbeaten India look to create history

India are undefeated in the T20 World Cup 2026, having won all of their matches so far. They began their campaign with a win over the USA after being given a mini scare. The Men in Blue then made light work of Namibia in their second match, despite a late batting collapse, before handing Pakistan a thrashing in Colombo. India ended their league stage with a win over the Netherlands.

ALSO READ | India maintain clean sheet in T20 World Cup 2026 group stage after win over Netherlands in Ahmedabad